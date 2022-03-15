Recipe: Dubliner Pub’s Irish shortbread, baked low and slow, will melt in your mouth

Makes 24 pieces

Traditional shortbread has a very high proportion of butter to flour, and only a little sugar and salt to round out the list of ingredients. You can make Dubliner Irish Pub's version in a food processor. Whir the dough until it forms clumps, not a ball, and press them into a small rimmed baking sheet (called a quarter-sheet pan; or use another pan that measures about 9-by-12 inches). Smooth the top, prick it well, and bake for 2 1/2 hours in a low oven. Don't rush it. The shortbread should be fully cooked but pale when it's done, never light brown, and the texture will melt in your mouth.

Butter (for the pan) 2¾ cups flour ½ cup sugar 1 teaspoon salt 1¼ cups (2 sticks plus 4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cut into small cubes and well chilled

1. Set the oven at 250 degrees. Lightly butter a rimmed 9-by-12-inch baking sheet (a quarter sheet pan works well here). Line the bottom with a piece of parchment paper cut to fit it; butter the paper.

2. In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Pulse twice blend them.

3. Add the butter and pulse the mixture until it resembles breadcrumbs. Let the food processor whir until the mixture forms large clumps. Do not let the dough come together to form a ball. This may take a minute or two. Scrape down the sides of the processor container once or twice.

4. Turn the clumps into the baking sheet and use the heel of your hand to press them into an even layer in the pan. Smooth the top. Prick the dough well all over with a fork.

5. Bake the shortbread for 2 1/2 hours, turning the baking sheet halfway through cooking, or until the top is pale but not brown and firm to the touch. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.

6. With a large flat-bladed chef's knife, make 3 vertical cuts in the rectangle and 5 crosswise cuts to form 24 pieces. Leave to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from The Dubliner Irish Pub