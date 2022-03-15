Recipe: Irish Boxty are crispy, creamy potato pancakes fried in butter

Serves 4

Boxty, the Irish version of potato pancakes, are made of both mashed and grated potatoes that are bound with flour and buttermilk and pan-fried in butter. Creamy and rich on the inside, crispy on the outside, the pancakes make a hearty breakfast treat served with bacon and eggs. But they are also delicious later in the day, with smoked salmon as an appetizer, or with lamb stew. The recipe doubles or triples easily for a crowd or for diners with bigger appetites. If working with large batches, keep them warm in a 200-degree oven.

2 medium (about 1 pound) russet potatoes ½ cup buttermilk ½ cup flour Salt and pepper, to taste 4 tablespoons butter

1. Peel one of the potatoes and cut it into small chunks. Rinse with cold water. Transfer to a saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pan.

2. With a potato masher, mash the potatoes. Stir in the buttermilk and flour.

3. Leave the other potato unpeeled. Grate it on a box grater. Stir the grated potato into the mashed potato. Season with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Divide the potato mixture into fourths and drop 2 into the skillet, quickly shaping them into rounds. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes on each side, or until the boxty is golden brown all over. Lower the heat if the pancakes are browning too quickly. Remove them from the pan; keep warm. Use the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and remaining batter to shape and cook 2 more boxty. Serve hot.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick