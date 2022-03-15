fb-pixel Skip to main content
IRISH RECIPES

Recipe: Irish Boxty are crispy, creamy potato pancakes fried in butter

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated March 15, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Irish Boxty.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Boxty, the Irish version of potato pancakes, are made of both mashed and grated potatoes that are bound with flour and buttermilk and pan-fried in butter. Creamy and rich on the inside, crispy on the outside, the pancakes make a hearty breakfast treat served with bacon and eggs. But they are also delicious later in the day, with smoked salmon as an appetizer, or with lamb stew. The recipe doubles or triples easily for a crowd or for diners with bigger appetites. If working with large batches, keep them warm in a 200-degree oven.

2medium (about 1 pound) russet potatoes
½cup buttermilk
½cup flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
4tablespoons butter

1. Peel one of the potatoes and cut it into small chunks. Rinse with cold water. Transfer to a saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pan.

2. With a potato masher, mash the potatoes. Stir in the buttermilk and flour.

3. Leave the other potato unpeeled. Grate it on a box grater. Stir the grated potato into the mashed potato. Season with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Divide the potato mixture into fourths and drop 2 into the skillet, quickly shaping them into rounds. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes on each side, or until the boxty is golden brown all over. Lower the heat if the pancakes are browning too quickly. Remove them from the pan; keep warm. Use the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and remaining batter to shape and cook 2 more boxty. Serve hot.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Boxty, the Irish version of potato pancakes, are made of both mashed and grated potatoes that are bound with flour and buttermilk and pan-fried in butter. Creamy and rich on the inside, crispy on the outside, the pancakes make a hearty breakfast treat served with bacon and eggs. But they are also delicious later in the day, with smoked salmon as an appetizer, or with lamb stew. The recipe doubles or triples easily for a crowd or for diners with bigger appetites. If working with large batches, keep them warm in a 200-degree oven.

2medium (about 1 pound) russet potatoes
½cup buttermilk
½cup flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
4tablespoons butter

1. Peel one of the potatoes and cut it into small chunks. Rinse with cold water. Transfer to a saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are very soft. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pan.

2. With a potato masher, mash the potatoes. Stir in the buttermilk and flour.

3. Leave the other potato unpeeled. Grate it on a box grater. Stir the grated potato into the mashed potato. Season with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Divide the potato mixture into fourths and drop 2 into the skillet, quickly shaping them into rounds. Cook for 7 to 10 minutes on each side, or until the boxty is golden brown all over. Lower the heat if the pancakes are browning too quickly. Remove them from the pan; keep warm. Use the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and remaining batter to shape and cook 2 more boxty. Serve hot.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video