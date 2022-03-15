Recipe: Simmer stock with a smoked ham hock for Dubliner Pub’s winter vegetable stew

Serves 6

Make stock for this stew with a smoked ham hock and root vegetables, then use the meat from the bony hock to flavor a pot with more vegetables. The stew is thickened with lentils, butter beans or lima beans, and chickpeas.

HAM HOCK

1 ham hock (about 1 pound) ½ onion, halved 1 stick celery, halved 1 carrot, halved 1 large leek, dark green cut off (save rest for stew) 1 clove garlic, smashed with the side of a knife

1. In a soup pot, combine the ham hock with water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, skim the foam on the surface, and lower the heat.

2. Add the onion, celery, carrot, leek, and garlic. Cover and simmer for 2 hours.

3. Strain the ham hock and vegetables into a large bowl. Lift out the ham hock; discard the vegetables. Measure the liquid; you should have 2 quarts. Add water if needed.

STEW

1½ tablespoons olive oil 2 teaspoons butter 1 onion, coarsely chopped 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced 2 sprigs fresh thyme Salt and pepper, to taste 1 large leek, white and light green thinly sliced 2 stalks celery, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced 3 carrots, thickly sliced 2 parsnips, cut into 1/2-inch dice 1 tablespoon flour 2 quarts ham hock liquid, or more if needed ½ cup brown lentils 1 can (15 ounces) butter beans or lima beans, drained (or use 2 cups frozen lima beans) 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 4 ounces kale, stemmed and chopped 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the butter and when it is foaming, add the onion, garlic, thyme sprigs, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the leek, celery, carrots, and parsnips. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

2. Sprinkle the flour into the pan and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Slowly stir in the ham hock liquid and bring to a boil. Stir in the lentils. Lower the heat and set on the cover askew. Simmer the stew, stirring occasionally, for 40 minutes. If the mixture seems too thick, add more ham hock liquid or stock.

3. Meanwhile, remove the ham from the bone, discarding the fat. Shred the meat.

4. Add the ham, butter beans or limas, chickpeas, and all but 2 tablespoons of the parsley to the pot. Let the liquid return to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the kale and scallions to the pan. Cover and let the soup sit for 5 minutes. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons parsley.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from The Dubliner Irish Pub