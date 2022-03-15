Think spring with an egg platter

The 13.5-inch egg platter from Casafina comes in pale blue, fitting for an Easter or springtime party. Handout

Whether you call them stuffed, dressed up, or the ghoulish name, deviled, the 13.5-inch oval egg platter from Casafina is designed for the hors d’ouerve and comes in pale blue, fitting for an Easter or springtime party. The Portuguese company, whose wares are crafted by artists, created the stoneware platter to hold 24 halves — conveniently, a carton of eggs, with a center spot for a spice or herb. The platter is oven- and microwave-safe, and also comes in white, gray, and red ($54 to $59). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955 and kitchen-outfitters.com, or go to casafinagifts.com.