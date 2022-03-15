Year of the tiger, year of my reclamation

To alleviate my hanger after a long day of new faces and unfamiliar surroundings, my dad stopped at the first restaurant he recognized: Kentucky Fried Chicken. He ordered mashed potatoes and greasy chicken.

Twenty-two years ago at an orphanage in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, I was missing my mother. My adoptive mom was yearning for a daughter. And my parents met 11-month-old me for the first time.

Every year on Feb. 28, we devour that same KFC meal and commemorate Gotcha Day, sometimes known as Homecoming Day or Adoption Day. Like many families across the world, we’ve found our own unique way to celebrate the day we came together.

God chose us for each other, my parents always tell me. My dad champions me through joyful and devastating times. He is my number one fan in everything — whether it’s helping me rebook a flight at 5 a.m. or framing my first article in print in my family’s home. My mother’s unwavering love has emboldened and inspired me, showing me the power of unmerited forgiveness. Nothing can shake my family’s bond.

The anniversary of my adoption also signifies the start of a life where I’d benefit from my proximity to whiteness and all the privileges that come along with it. This year, I’m acknowledging what I’ve gained while also recognizing what I’ve lost through adoption.

I was born in China, but I didn’t take any of the Chinese culture or traditions with me. Dim Sum, Lunar New Year, Mandarin, the significance of the color red? I didn’t grow up with it.

When a friend described his dinner to me several months ago, I could not comprehend the hot pot experience any more than when my cousin first mentioned Korean barbeque. My mind could only imagine fried chicken drenched in barbeque sauce.

As a transracial adoptee who grew up in a predominantly white city in Indiana and is the only Asian person in my family, I never felt like I truly belonged in the Asian-American community or white America. Experiencing pervasive racism day after day was normal for me.

Food is an integral part of Asian culture and a way to bring people together. I normally gravitated toward Italian and American cuisine, but scarfing down bao in Chinatown made me realize I don’t necessarily prefer pasta — I had just never been exposed to a range of Asian foods.

When I moved to Boston for college, I began to engage in my own ethnicity. Students didn’t stare. I ate dim sum for the first time. Now that I live in San Francisco, I’m awakening even more to the culture of my homeland.

I am now able to count on two hands the number of times I’ve shared dumplings, hotpot, Korean BBQ, boba tea and Thai cuisine surrounded by people who look like me. I hope to someday lose track.

I’m learning self-love and the power of shared culture. The year 2022 marked the first time I celebrated Lunar New Year.

With patience and warmth, my friend Melisa, who was a stranger less than two months ago, explained Chinese New Year traditions for good fortune: Always wear red and never white, give two oranges because they bring happiness, and dress in a brand new outfit on New Year’s Day.

We relished the experience of hand-making shrimp and lamb dumplings together. As we assembled a Yee Sang prosperity salad, we chanted “Gong xi fa cai,” using chopsticks to vigorously toss the salad high into the air for good luck.

People across the globe honored the Year of the Tiger that night. How could the courage of the tiger inspire my own bravery as I look to reconnect with my cultural roots?

That night, I bonded with another Asian-American friend whose childhood experience resembled mine, and together, we created a list of little and big acts I could take to connect with my culture. Revisiting Asia was a dream — and coincidentally, I’m in Singapore now on a business trip.

I enrolled in a Mandarin class during my first year of college, and despite ending the course with a C+, I dared to make a lifelong commitment to learn my native language.

All I’ve ever known is America and my adoptive parents. It is hard for me to fathom a life outside of that — and why would I want to? My parents’ unconditional love for me will always be enough, and through them I was privileged with opportunities I would probably not have experienced otherwise.

Still, with online genealogy companies I dreamed up the possibility of an adoptee-birth parent reunion. Would I tell my mother how proud I am of myself for starting to rebuild a life with my birth culture as the foundation? How I would imagine the physical resemblances we shared? Why did she give me up for adoption? Perhaps I’d finally be able to know if my family had a history of heart disease or psoriasis after a lifetime of staring at medical forms blankly. I mailed in my saliva sample last month.

In the meantime, I have found community in the most mundane and exquisite circumstances. A coastal road trip with Jenny to Big Sur where we bonded over the damaging fetishization we face as Asian women. Balancing a shot of soju between two chopsticks on a glass full of beer as James and Allen showed me the best way to drink this Korean beer cocktail. Gazing in awe at Melisa when she said over a shared jewelry rice dish that she had always been proud to be Asian. Banding together on a ski trip in Palisades at Lake Tahoe with Fabi and Amanda as we related to the countless times we were the only Asian person in the room. I cry slow, soft tears when I reflect on all of the healing moments over the past two months.

So many strangers and new friends showed me how to turn past pain into strength. For a fleeting moment, I allowed myself to believe perhaps racial trauma could serve a purpose. Past experiences allowed us to relate to each other in a raw, vulnerable manner that nothing else could. We had each other, and I promised myself no one would ever make me feel ashamed of my Chinese identity again.

Being Asian is only one facet of my identity — but it is a big part that for 22 years of my life I was missing. In that way, with the Lunar New Year and Gotcha Day, I am learning to reclaim myself.