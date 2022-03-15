Zendaya, in Boston for new movie, does some shopping on Newbury Street

Zendaya, 25, perhaps best-known for her role as Rue on “Euphoria,” was spotted around 4:45 p.m. on Newbury between Clarendon and Dartmouth streets. She had her flowing tresses pulled back and was decked out in a black turtleneck, black leather jacket and gold specs. Low-key cool, obvs.

The superstar actress was spied on Newbury Street Monday afternoon, walking her dog and doing a little shopping.

She’s wrapped up season 2 of “Euphoria” and has some time before the next installment of “Dune,” so where’s Zendaya spending her time? Boston, of course.

On her Instagram story, however, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star described her Newbury Street shopping adventure as “chaos,” thanks in part to her beloved pooch, Noon.

”I’m never taking him shopping with me again,” Zendaya told her 133 million followers on Instagram. “I was in the store just trying to buy a pillow, you know, and he tried to fight a German Shepherd, which is just too big for you!”

”They didn’t have Apple Pay. Security was trying to help me pay for the damn pillow,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Is it even worth it? Should I just leave and get another pillow another time? Order a pillow?’ And then people took my picture — I was so embarrassed.”

So what’s the Emmy winner doing in Boston?

Apparently, she’s in town to film a new movie called “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me By Your Name” fame. Zendaya stars alongside Josh O’Connor of “The Crown” and Mike Faist of “West Side Story.” Faist gave the whole rundown on “Challengers” when he was on the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday.

“Monday I fly to Boston to work on the next one,” Faist said in an interview. “It’s a film with Zendaya and Josh O’Connor and it’s called ‘Challengers,’ and Luca Guadagnino is directing. And I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Not surprisingly, social media users reacted with a bit of euphoria about the Zendaya-in-Boston news.

“now that zendaya is in boston THE AIR HAS BECOME FRESH,” one user wrote.

On TikTok, @shephamous posted: “When you’re just walking on Newbury and walk past Zendaya.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.