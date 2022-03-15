300-unit apartment complex is proposed in Marshfield under Chapter 40B

A developer has proposed building 300 rental units — a quarter of them reserved for people who qualify for affordable housing — on 12.7 acres off Commerce Way near Route 139 in Marshfield.
Marshfield Commerce Way LLC applied in February for a special permit from the Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals under the state’s Chapter 40B law, which allows developers to bypass existing zoning rules if fewer than 10 percent of a community’s housing stock is classified as “affordable.”
Marshfield currently is at 8.3 percent, according to the state.
The property is now a vacant wooded lot, and is close to a recently completed affordable housing complex with about 240 units that was done by the same developer. The land also is near town conservation land known as Sprague Forest.
The new project is named Mill Creek Marshfield and, if approved, would have 75 affordable units and 225 market-rate units in seven buildings, according to the application.
Rents classified as affordable would range from $1,792 for a one-bedroom apartment to $2,437 for a three-bedroom town house, according to the application.
