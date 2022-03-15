300-unit apartment complex is proposed in Marshfield under Chapter 40B

A developer has proposed building 300 rental units — a quarter of them reserved for people who qualify for affordable housing — on 12.7 acres off Commerce Way near Route 139 in Marshfield.

Marshfield Commerce Way LLC applied in February for a special permit from the Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals under the state’s Chapter 40B law, which allows developers to bypass existing zoning rules if fewer than 10 percent of a community’s housing stock is classified as “affordable.”

Marshfield currently is at 8.3 percent, according to the state.