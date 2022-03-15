An important day for Providence’s pension plan

Rhode Island had 101.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days.

Happy Tuesday! I'm Dan McGowan and I'm going to miss Razor Ramon. A lot.

Vaccinated with two shots: 81 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 39.1 percent

New cases: 73 (4.6 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 70

Total deaths: 3,422

Leading off

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has, for years, gone hat in hand to the State House seeking support to shore up the city’s ailing pension fund, and depending on the year, has been laughed out of the building or given a courtesy committee hearing where everyone in the room has known ahead of time that the proposal was dead on arrival.

We should get a better sense today whether the term-limited mayor has his ducks in a row this legislative session when the House Finance Committee discusses his latest idea to borrow up to $515 million and deposit the proceeds in the pension system.

The idea of the pension obligation bond is to provide an immediate infusion of cash to a pension system that was only 26.27 percent funded as of June 30, 2021, meaning it had just $439 million of the $1.6 billion it owes to current and future retirees in their monthly pension checks.

The extra money would be invested, and as long as Providence continues to post relatively strong returns (as of January, the average rate of return since 1996 was 7.6 percent), the city would easily have the ability to strengthen the health of the pension system and pay back bondholders.

The proposal in front of the Finance Committee would allow the city to borrow the money as long as city voters also approve the bond when they head to the polls on June 7.

The pension obligation bond would not require any additional funding from the state, although some lawmakers fear that if investment returns falter, taxpayers could be on the hook. Providence officials counter that if they aren’t allowed to borrow the money, the city would almost certainly require a state bailout down the line.

There is no definitive moment in time when Providence’s pension fund will be insolvent, but employee contributions and investment returns aren’t nearly enough to cover current and future payments to pensioners. That means the city’s annual contribution to make up the shortfall ($97 million this fiscal year) is growing at an unsustainable rate.

Governor Dan McKee and state Treasurer Seth Magaziner have not yet said whether they support the pension bond, but the city has hired lobbyists Will Farrell and Matt Jerzyk to advocate for the bill and run the local bond campaign.

Eleven of the state’s 113 General Assembly members draw at least some income from the city of Providence, and most (with the exception of educators) are in line to earn a city pension.

The hearing should begin sometime after 4 p.m.

⚓ An investigator’s report released by the North Kingstown School Committee late Monday night shows that former high school coach Aaron Thomas’ naked “fat tests” of teenage student-athletes was far more intense and invasive than previously acknowledged — and had a sexual component. Read more.

⚓ These are the finalists to be Rhode Island’s next license plate. And you can vote on the winner. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island state officials are rolling out a $1.25 million program that would give people rebates if they buy fully electric or hybrid cars. Read more.

⚓ A Rhode Island woman who lied about being a cancer-stricken decorated Marine combat veteran was arrested Monday on federal charges of fraud involving more than $200,000 from charities. Read more.

⚓ For months, Attorney General Maura Healey kept the Massachusetts Democratic gubernatorial primary in stasis as she weighed whether to join the fray. Since she announced, it’s taken only a few weeks for her to transform it. Read more.

⚓ Two months after Medicare refused to cover most patients eligible for a costly new Alzheimer’s treatment, called Aduhelm, the move has sparked a battle over how much the federal health insurance program can afford to pay for biotech therapies that treat millions of older Americans. Read more.

⚓ Why aren’t the Red Sox making big deals like other teams in American League East? Read more.

🏀 JOIN: The inaugural Rhode Map Roundball NCAA Tournament Challenge is live, so make sure you fill out a bracket here. It’s free, and you can sign up by clicking “create a bracket now.” The top 5 finishers will get a Rhode Map tote bag.

⚓ US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will deliver a lecture at Brown University at 5 p.m.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Cox Communications are announcing a large infrastructure investment in Newport at 10:30 a.m.

⚓ The state Senate is expected to vote on a resolution that would ask voters in November to approve a constitutional amendment to guarantee students a right to an adequate education.

Ed Cooley overcame long odds as a kid growing up in South Providence. Now his scrappy Friars are following their coach’s lead. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Aminullah Faqiry, a front-line Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military for nearly 12 years. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading.

