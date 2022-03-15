Baker unveils new bill to expand primary care and mental health treatment

To keep total costs in check, they would be required to cut spending growth in other areas, such as pricey hospital services.

Baker’s proposal is focused on two unglamorous but essential cornerstones of the health care system. It calls on health care providers and insurers to increase spending on primary care and mental and behavioral health by 30 percent over three years — an investment of $1.4 billion.

Two years after the pandemic derailed his health care agenda, Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday unveiled a sweeping new plan to boost primary care and mental health, control drug prices, and better coordinate care.

The bill largely mirrors legislation that Baker proposed in late 2019 but couldn’t get through the Legislature before COVID-19 shifted priorities.

Administration officials said the pandemic has shown the critical importance of primary care and mental health care. Many people who missed regular medical appointments during the pandemic, because of shutdowns and fears of catching COVID, are now sicker and require more intense hospital-level treatment.

The pandemic has also exacerbated the crisis in mental health, with hundreds of patients stuck at Massachusetts hospitals each day, waiting for treatment.

The legislation does not tell health systems and insurers how to increase spending in primary care and mental health. They can meet the requirement by increasing payment rates to care providers, extending clinic hours, or adding telehealth services, for example.

Primary care and mental health combined receive just 15 percent of health care dollars spent in the state, administration officials said. Hospital services and prescription drugs account for most health care spending.

In 2020, a year marked by pandemic-related disruptions in care, total health care spending in Massachusetts declined 2.4 percent from the previous year, to $62.6 billion. But health spending is expected to climb again as more people seek health care.

To target health inequities, Baker’s bill establishes a special line of funding for primary care and mental health providers who serve people on MassHealth, the public program for poor and low-income residents.

To tackle pharmaceutical costs, the governor wants to increase oversight over drug companies whose costs grow more rapidly than the state benchmark — which is currently 3.1 percent per year — and it would slap penalties on companies with “excessive” increases in drug prices. The bill also includes more oversight for pharmacy benefit managers, which negotiate drug prices for insurance companies.

In addition, the broad legislation sets limits on hospital facility fees, revives a proposal to create a new kind of dental provider called a dental therapist, and requires urgent care centers to accept MassHealth patients.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.