Boston to allow Shaw School to add fourth grade, but longterm plans remain unclear

“We are prepared to meet later this spring to discuss the future grade configuration of the Shaw. Until we can have that conversation, we have decided to add two 4th grade classes to support the current two 3rd grade classes on a one year basis for School Year 2022-2023,” Cassellius wrote. “We believe adding 4th grade next year will support our students’ continuity of learning while providing us the time to discuss the longer term planning needed.”

Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius has decided to allow the P.A. Shaw School in Dorchester to expand but for only one year as the district develops a longterm plan, according to a letter she sent Tuesday to families and staff.

The move represents a small victory for the P.A. Shaw, which BPS promised years ago to grow into a full fledge elementary school but abruptly halted the expansion in 2018 with the third grade. Families and staff have been advocating for allowing the school to extend up to the sixth grade to align with most other elementary schools across Boston.

Families have been increasingly concerned BPS might close the school because enrollment has been dropping and next year’s budget proposal initially called for eliminating one third-grade classroom.

The P.A. Shaw community is planning to hold a rally Wednesday before the morning bell. The event, led by students, is expected to feature City Councilors Julia Mejia and Ricardo Arroyo.

In her letter, Cassellius noted that determining the future grade configuration for the Shaw presents some challenges because it’s a small school. BPS is striving for all its elementary schools to offer some basic level of services, including fully-staffed libraries, art classes, and phys-ed.

“As a district, we are engaged in ongoing planning to deliver on a Quality Guarantee for all students and all school communities. Smaller schools present unique challenges and we need to continue to meet and discuss a future for the Shaw community that aligns with our shared goals and aspirations,” Cassellius wrote.

Cassellius emphasized BPS will work with the Shaw community on solutions. A meeting is expected to take place April.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

