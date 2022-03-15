Cannon-Grant’s indictment will reverberate

That was a reference to a letter threatening to claw back unemployment benefits both Cannon-Grant and her husband had received during the pandemic. In the US government’s telling, neither was unemployed at the time.

“Unemployment caught my ass!” she texted her husband, Clark Grant, in May of last year. “Asked me to provide documents by June unless I’ll have to pay it back.”

Even before there was a federal investigation, the walls were starting to close in on Monica Cannon-Grant, and she seems to have known it.

And that was just the beginning.

Cannon-Grant, the formerly celebrated activist, bore little trace of her usual fiery persona Tuesday when she appeared in federal court after being charged with fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements to a mortgage lender. Her face was barely visible, and her voice soft.

Cannon-Grant had risen like a rocket over the past few years. For many, the first real public notice of her came in 2017, when she was one of the leaders of a dramatic march from Roxbury to Boston Common, countering a planned appearance by white supremacists who’d wreaked havoc in Charlottesville a few weeks before. That day was an unqualified triumph.

During the pandemic, she drew praise for her work helping to feed many families whose fragile lives had been turned upside down by the lockdown, supplying food to thousands.

Her nonprofit - Violence in Boston - became the fashionable cause to financially support.

That all officially unraveled Tuesday morning with Cannon-Grant’s arrest. Her husband had been indicted a few weeks ago, on mortgage fraud charges, though he faces a slew of new charges in the indictment unsealed Tuesday.

It’s all shocking. Though also not. It wasn’t a big secret that Violence In Boston was all Monica, that there wasn’t a huge amount of fiscal oversight or accountability.

It’s vital to point out that both Cannon-Grant and her husband have only been charged and are presumed innocent.

But what’s been alleged is nothing less than a family that used the cash devoted to a nonprofit to fund their private lives, leaving a string of duped donors in their wake.

One of them, for example, was (allegedly) the Suffolk DA’s office. In a fairly routine move, it gave small grants to 21 community organizations in 2019 from money it got from asset forfeiture. Turning something bad into something good, right?

Except that the $6,000 - intended to take young people on a retreat - seems to have disappeared into a vacation for Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband, according to the indictment.

Among the mysteries of this case is why Cannon-Grant, who was paying herself a salary of around $145,000 a year plus bonuses starting in 2020, needed the apparent graft in the first place. Why try to allegedly scam unemployment when you’re getting paid?

(Another good question might be where was the so-called board of directors of Violence In Boston.)

No answers were forthcoming Tuesday, and probably won’t be anytime soon.

Obviously, I don’t know who did what - though the paper trail seems pretty incriminating.

Here’s what I do know. Cases like this are devastating to the many people doing the hard work in underfunded and overlooked communities. Those leaders will now face a far more wary donor class wondering whether they are looking at a savior or just another scam.

The truth is, Monica Cannon-Grant’s meteoric rise never got the scrutiny it should have. When people asked what Violence in Boston really did with its money, people shrugged. When some raised questions about whether she was really equipped to handle the windfall her organization was reaping, those questions were dismissed as tasteless, rude, and possibly racist and sexist.

In fact they were fair questions.

The real losers here, as always, will be people in need - because supporting them just got a lot harder. They didn’t get vacations or a new house in the suburbs. They just got used.

And many emerging nonprofit leaders are now going to have to answer the awful question: Are you who you say you are? Or are you Monica Cannon-Grant?

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.