Cox Communications commits $120m for broadband in Rhode Island

“This investment will further ‘future-proof’ our infrastructure,” said Greatrex during a press conference in the Old Colony House in Newport. “Not only will we continue to invest... We are committed to making our high-speed broadband affordable for all.”

The investment, which will be distributed over the next three years, will help build a multi-gigabit broadband system for residents and businesses. More than $20 million of the funds will go towards 100 percent fiber-optic buildouts on Aquidneck Island, including in Newport, Portsmouth, Middletown, and Jamestown.

NEWPORT, R.I. — Standing in the fourth oldest statehouse in the US, Cox Communications’ national president Mark Greatrex looked to the future Tuesday when he announced the company would make a $120 million investment in broadband in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Cox Communications President Mark Greatrex announced a significant infrastructure investment in their network in Rhode Island on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

This round of funds is on top of the $160 million Cox has invested in Rhode Island over the last five years, and is in addition to the $100 million received in Congress’ Infrastructure package for broadband.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Tuesday’s announcement is part of a multibillion investment to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network that will “power the next generation of internet users,” Greatrex said.

Ross Nelson, senior vice president and region manager of the Northeast for Cox, said the company has directed more than $2 million to underserved communities. He told the Globe in an interview that “about 20″ new “high-paying jobs,” which would include builders and engineers, will be added because of this investment. More than 700 Cox employees are based in Rhode Island.

Broadband, which is reliable high-speed internet, has download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second, or Mbps, and uploads speeds of at least 3 Mbps. According to the Federal Communications Commission, broadband can be delivered through multiple technologies, including fiber, fixed wireless, digital subscriber line, or cable.

“This is a continuation of our strategic buildup on infrastructure,” said Nelson. “But we thought of this as a historic announcement and we said what better place than a historic place like Newport to build this out... On Aquidneck Island, but also throughout the rest of the state as well.”

Advertisement

While many providers offer reliable high-speed internet in most suburban and some urban areas, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the lack of investments in many rural and underserved areas.

But the need was prevalent even before the pandemic. About 80 percent of students in Rhode Island needed Internet to complete their homework and 90 percent of job applications were online. Yet nearly 59,000 families in Rhode Island, or more than 14.2 percent of households, were not connected to the Internet and approximately 10 percent of households only had access to a smartphone or data plan.

In July 2021, US Commerce Department unveiled an interactive map that shows widespread disparities in access to broadband internet across the country. While Rhode Island has some of the fastest internet speeds in the country, the map showed that there are still communities in the state where more than 25 percent of households report having no internet access, including parts of Providence, Central Falls, and Woonsocket.

For example, in parts of South Providence, more than 29 percent of households reported having no internet access, and 22.6 percent of households reported having no access to a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

When pressed on what commitments Cox would make in underserved communities, such as parts of Providence, Nelson said he agreed there are disparities in urban cores, but that’s because of a lack of “adoption,” not availability

Advertisement

“From a network perspective... we were the first to allow gigabit internet and that’s available across the state,” said Nelson. “The numbers you’re referring to are adoption. We want to partner with the government. We’ll build the network to help with the affordability and adoption side.”

Nelson said the company works alongside its nonprofit, Connect2Compete, to bring broadband to low-income families. He said it costs $9.95 each month. “But for some families, that’s not affordable,” he said.

“That’s where the government can help with the funding,” said Nelson. Cox put a legislative plan together to help reach affordability goals using available broadband dollars, he said, and distributed it to Governor Dan McKee, Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. “We’re working with them very closely.”

“It is critically important that Cox and other internet service provers continue to make these investments in our state and for our residents,” said McKee during the press conference Tuesday. “The pandemic taught us how important this is as we transitioned workplace and educational environments almost overnight.”

“Rhode Island fared better than many states because of the buildout we currently have and the investments the private sector continues to make,” the governor added.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.