Dorchester Heights monument in South Boston to undergo multi-million-dollar restoration

Located on Telegraph Hill, the 115-foot marble tower commemorates a turning point in the Revolutionary War, when George Washington ordered the construction of fortifications at Dorchester Heights, which ultimately led to the withdrawal of British forces from Boston on March 17, 1776.

Federal funding for the multi-million-dollar restoration project will be announced at Thursday’s Evacuation Day ceremony at Dorchester Heights, officials said.

The Dorchester Heights monument in South Boston will soon undergo extensive repairs and renovations, National Park Service officials said.

Michael Creasey, superintendent of the National Parks of Boston, said the funding to restore the Dorchester Heights monument and landscape will come from an appropriation from the Great American Outdoors Act.

“The GAOA funds will allow the National Park Service to address huge, deferred maintenance challenges that are needed to properly preserve the Dorchester Heights Monument and improve visitor safety, access and enjoyment of it,” Creasey said in a statement. “The monument has been plagued by water infiltration and structural deterioration for decades. Stabilizing and restoring the landmark and its surrounding landscape to its former grandeur will allow generations of visitors to experience this historic place and understand its significance.”

This year’s Evacuation Day commemoration event will take place on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dorchester Heights (95 G St., South Boston) and will feature a ceremonial musket fire by the Lexington Minutemen and performances by Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola and the Boston University Band. Confirmed speakers include Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and National Park Service Regional Director Gay Vietzke, and refreshments will be served afterward.

Officials said parking will be available at Thomas Park and on neighboring streets, and additional parking will be available at Castle Island. The National Park Service will also offer free transportation to and from the event via Castle Island and the Andrew Square MBTA station.

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required and tickets are available online. The program will also be livestreamed on the National Parks of Boston’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

