Fear, isolation of relatives in Ukraine haunt Rhode Islanders

North Providence resident Sergei Boronienko’s 65-year-old sister Galina Malysh is a resident of Kharkiv, a city of more than twice the population of Boston, and a primary target of siege and bombardment by Russian forces. Galina is trapped on the ninth floor of a high rise building. The elevators have been non-operational for over a week and Galina, because of a medical condition, is unable to leave her apartment. Every day, starting at 6 a.m., her husband and her grandson alternate standing in a food line for meager supplies provided by humanitarian relief agencies. Their phone and internet access is unstable and work only sporadically. They are isolated and under extreme physical and psychological duress.

In the day-to-day news cycle covering the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, it is easy to lose sight of how the ongoing tragedy of Putin’s neo-colonialist crime against humanity is felt amongst the Ukrainian diaspora that makes up a small but vital part of our own local community. What follows here are some personal stories as told by Ukrainian Rhode Islanders whose family and friends struggle to survive amidst the bombed-out rubble of what were, only weeks ago, thriving cities of culture and life.

Vita Ivanovo is a Ukrainian emigre who lives in North Providence. Her niece Irina is trapped in the basement of a building, also in Kharkiv, with 8-year-old Tioma and 7 month old Sasha. In the basement with them is the grandmother, 82 years old, who is showing signs of rapid psychological decline due to the extreme situation. The fear, the cold dampness, and complete isolation is taking a heavy toll on the entire family. They fear for their lives, are unable to flee, and have no idea what the next 24 hours will bring. Other families, relatives of Vita, are also trapped in bombed-out villages and cannot leave because of the elderly people in their care who are unable to travel.

Alla U. is a Ukrainian emigre currently living in Pawtucket. Her son Sasha and his family are still in the Ukraine. They were recently able to escape from Dnipropetrovsk, a Ukrainian city with a population greater than San Francisco, to Ivano-Frankivsk, which is also under attack by Russian forces. It took them three days to cover the distance of 600 miles.

The Russian invasion of the Ukraine is not a geo-political abstraction. It is a modern war crime perpetrated by a ruthless demagogue whose goal is the complete subjugation of a sovereign state and the return to a revisionist history of Russia as a top-down monarchy motivated by hyper-nationalist fantasies of gilded palaces, golden toilets, and supreme power. Sound familiar? It is not hard to see how the disastrous administration our own recently deposed tin pot despot has emboldened the ruthless demagogues of the world.

It will take the bravery and determination of the Ukrainian people to remind the entire planet of the dangers of petty kings and dictators in Moscow, in Washington, or wherever else they may be. Sadly, as always, the people who bear the brunt of suffering are regular folks just like us all. Imagine yourself living under the constant threat and terror of air raid sirens, bombs, and missiles. Our Ukrainian friends and neighbors are doing everything they can to ease the burden of their loved ones back home in war-torn Ukraine. Let us all in solidarity with a free and independent Ukraine, do everything in our power to help them.

Victoria Richter is a senior lecturer in Slavic Studies at Brown University. Maurice Methot is an assistant professor of visual and media arts at Emerson College.