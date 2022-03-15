Founder of Violence In Boston and husband charged in federal indictment with fraud

Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, who runs Violence in Boston Inc., and her husband, Clark Grant, 38, are charged in an 18-count indictment with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy; one count of conspiracy; 13 counts of wire fraud; and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lending business. The indictment also charges Cannon-Grant with one count of mail fraud, the US Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

A community organizer and founder of a well-known nonprofit created to help survivors of violence in Boston was arrested Tuesday at her Taunton home, along with her husband, on federal charges that they plotted to defraud donors and spent the money on themselves.

Cannon-Grant is expected to make her initial appearance in US District Court in Boston later Tuesday. She is also charged with one count of mail fraud, prosecutors said.

Grant is already facing federal charges and is not currently scheduled to appear in court on the new indictment, prosecutors said.

“It is alleged that Cannon-Grant and Grant used grant and donation money to pay for personal expenses including, among other things, hotel reservations; groceries; gas; car rentals; auto repairs; Uber rides; restaurants; food deliveries; nail salons; and personal travel,’’ prosecutors said in a statement. “The defendants did not disclose to other VIB directors or VIB’s bookkeepers or financial auditors that they had used VIB funds for such payments.”

When the Globe contacted Cannon-Grant about the federal investigation earlier this month, she said, “I’m clueless to what you’re talking about.”

But she later acknowledged the investigation while appearing on a Web radio show, proclaimed her innocence, and alleged she is being targeted by the government, white supremacists and a small group of Black people who are jealous of her success.

Cannon-Grant rose to prominence in 2020 after organizing a march in Franklin Park that drew thousands to protest the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police. She emerged as a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement and formed a collaboration with a Dorchester restaurant to distribute more than 1,000 free meals a day to people struggling during the pandemic.

For her efforts, the mother of six was honored as a Bostonian of the Year by the Boston Globe Magazine and hailed as the city’s “best social justice advocate” by Boston Magazine.

On Violence in Boston’s website, Cannon-Grant said she started her charity with $1,000 in 2017 and now operates out of a 4,000 square foot headquarters in Hyde Park. The organization’s state mission is “to improve the quality of life and life outcomes of individuals from underserved communities by reducing the prevalence of violence and the impact of associated trauma while addressing social injustices through advocacy and direct services.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





