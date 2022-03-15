Gina Raimondo isn’t here to talk about the past. But the failed hospital merger and the Providence school takeover should haunt her.

She usually returns to a hometown hero’s welcome when she’s in the state, a sign of her general success as our first female governor and the pride we take in her rise up the political ranks nationally. She might be the only person on earth who can make semiconductors sound interesting.

That’s why, when she was Biden’s designated survivor the night of the State of the Union address earlier this month, she chose to have dinner at Fleming’s in Providence with her friend, state Senator Maryellen Goodwin.

Even though she’s off in Washington, D.C., working as President Joe Biden’s secretary of commerce, Gina Raimondo is still plenty connected to Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Raimondo will largely receive similar fanfare when she delivers the 101st Stephen A. Ogden Jr. Memorial Lecture on International Affairs at Brown University Tuesday evening, but there are crucial parts of her legacy as governor that have fallen off the rails: the proposed merger of the Lifespan and Care New England hospital systems and the state takeover of Providence schools.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Both issues were significant enough that it was probably going to require smart and strategic leadership long after she left office to fully accomplish, but they were largely spearheaded by Raimondo. And since the merger has now gone down in flames and the state’s largest school system is as dysfunctional as ever, she deserves at least some of the blame.

Start with the hospitals.

Care New England, Rhode Island’s second largest hospital group, had an agreement in place in 2019 to be acquired by Boston-based Partners (now known as Mass General Brigham), one of the premier health systems in the world.

An expensive and often divisive public relations campaign to oppose that deal was launched by Lifespan, the state’s No. 1 hospital organization, and Raimondo sided with them against Partners, urging executives from Care New England and Lifespan to come together to figure out a local solution.

Advertisement

She played a vital role in crafting the plan for an academic health center between the two hospital groups and Brown University, and then sold it to the public as a no-brainer decision that would benefit all Rhode Islanders.

That gamble failed spectacularly last month when the merger was emphatically rejected by Attorney General Peter Neronha, who has been just as convincing as Raimondo in explaining why giving control of 80 percent of all inpatient services to one entity could be a disaster.

With the local merger no longer on the table (at least not in the proposed form), both hospital groups are facing severe uncertainty, and Care New England president and CEO Dr. James E. Fanale has said that Rhode Island lost out on a “huge opportunity” by not allowing his organization to be swallowed up by Mass General Brigham.

“I don’t know who gets to decide what’s right for the state of Rhode Island, but I can tell you that was right,” Fanale said during a recent interview on WPRO-AM’s The Dan Yorke Show.

Raimondo wasn’t nearly as confident in the state takeover of Providence schools as she was in the hospital merger, but her argument for stripping the capital city of its oversight of the district was a sound one: the state couldn’t possibly do more harm, right?

This is where it’s vital to point out that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down any potential progress in all schools, especially Providence. And anyone who discounts the effect the virus has had on learning is either not paying attention, or they are deliberately misleading you to fit their own narrative.

Advertisement

Still, the facts are clear. One superintendent has already been run out of town, and no one seems to know whether acting Superintendent Javier Montañez is the right long-term choice to improve the school system. A new union contract that Governor Dan McKee, Raimondo’s successor, helped to negotiate might have eased some of the tension between the teachers and the state, but it is not moving the needle on fixing the schools.

Raimondo was all-in on reforming Providence schools, until other things got in the way. One way was COVID-19. That’s understandable, and she largely did an excellent job leading the state through the first year of the pandemic. The other was political. Once it was clear that she had a serious chance to join Biden’s administration, her team was no longer interested in butting heads with the Providence Teachers Union or their national leader, Randi Weingarten.

There are some lawmakers in the state who think it is already time to give back control of the district to the city. That’s shortsighted – if the last five mayors couldn’t fix the schools, what makes anyone think the next one will? Then again, the takeover hasn’t changed much in the district and doesn’t inspire much confidence that it will.

Advertisement

There is blame to go around elsewhere, of course.

Leaders at Lifespan and Care New England couldn’t come up with solutions to the attorney general’s concerns about the merger. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green had a spark when she started, but she has struggled to convince General Assembly members and other top stakeholders that she can enact effective change. And McKee is so focused on not angering anyone that he often comes across as afraid to make decisions.

But plenty of these problems fall on Raimondo’s shoulders. And while she will likely hail Rhode Island as a place she loves during her lecture at Brown, she also won’t be there to talk about the past.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.