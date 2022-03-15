International films, a quilt exhibit, and understanding your cat

The Arlington Jazz Festival will be hosting a variety of musical events from April 7 through 10 at several venues around town. This will be the festival’s 11th year, and it will be headlined by Randy Brecker with Mark Walker and his World Jazz Ensemble. Other featured performers include the Jesse Williams Group, El Eco, Tom Ferrante’s Saxafras, and The Samba Jazz Project. For more information, visit arlingtonjazz.org .

Belmont World Film will host its 20th Annual International Film Series, running from March 25 to May 16. It will feature eight films, accompanied by online and in-person discussions with filmmakers and expert speakers. Three of the films will be shown both online and in person at either the Majestic 7 Cinema in Watertown or the West Newton Cinema; four will be available online only; and the closing night film on May 16 will be in-person at the Majestic 7. This year’s films include “A Change of Heart” directed by Jérémie Elkaïm and “The Heroics” directed by Maxime Roy. For more information, visit belmontworldfilm.org .

The PEG Center for Art & Activism in Newburyport has unveiled its first art exhibition of 2022 featuring the work of three artist/activists who use quilting as a medium to address social justice issues. “Sowing Dissent: Quilts of Love and Protest” includes quilts by Sylvia Hernandez, L’Merchie Frazier, and Penny Mateer. It is on display through April 9 at 3 Harris St. An in-person reception will be held on March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery, with the artists participating by Zoom. For more information, visit www.paulaesteygallery.com/events.

The Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell will present Christina Acosta Robinson and Ken Robinson from March 30 to April 16 in “Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway.” The performance is a concert tribute to the iconic duo, who soared to the top of the Billboard charts in the 1970s with songs like “Where Is the Love?” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song.” The theater is located at 50 East Merrimack St., and the performance also will be recorded and available as video on demand from April 21 to May 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mrt.org.

The Museum of Printing in Haverhill is holding a garage sale and flea market on March 26 from 10 a.m. to p.m. The sale will be held at 15 Thornton Ave., and is open to the public. The items on sale range from letterpresses to cards and inks. In addition to many collections and small exhibits, the museum contains hundreds of antique printing, typesetting, and bindery machines, as well as a library of books and printing-related documents. For more information, visit museumofprinting.org.

The Marblehead Arts Association is presenting a new exhibit titled “Joie de Vivre” featuring works by artist Norman Laliberte. The exhibit will be held in the Ballroom Gallery of the King Hooper Mansion, 8 Hooper St., through April 17. It contains 28 of Laliberte’s canvases, banners, and sculptures, creating a celebration of the late artist’s life. Laliberte, who passed away in September 2021, was an accomplished artist from Nahant and longtime supporter of the arts association. For more information, visit marbleheadarts.org.

The Reading Police Department is launching a new program pairing two comfort dogs with police in schools and the community. The program is in partnership with the town and Reading Public Schools, and the dogs will spend their time at Reading Memorial High School and the elementary and middle schools. Students who attend any of Reading’s schools are invited to submit their naming suggestions for the lab puppies via email to readingcomfortdogs@ci.reading.ma.us.

The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers will host a Zoom program called “Understanding Your Cat” on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature Dr. Rachel Geller, a certified cat behaviorist, who will answer questions for cat owners and give a presentation. For more information and to register, visit danverslibrary.org/calendar/.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.