Intruder in Brighton apartment may have been seen on nearby fire escapes, Boston police say

She described him as slim and said he was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, police said.

Officers received a report of a breaking and entering at 5 Bellvista Road just before 4 a.m. and met a woman there who said she awoke to see an intruder standing in her bedroom, Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police are seeking a man involved in a Brighton break-in early Tuesday morning who may also have been seen “lurking on the fire escapes” of nearby buildings hours earlier, officials said.

The intruder fled the apartment on foot after the woman verbally confronted him, she told the officers, who then searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The woman later said she had been home about a month earlier and had seen a suspicious person on her fire escape trying to see into her window, according to the statement.

Police received reports of someone seen on fire escapes just blocks away a few hours before the break-in on Bellvista Road — at 1412 Commonwealth Ave. just before midnight Monday and at 6 Camelot Court about a half-hour later, according to the statement.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact detectives at 617-343-4256. Those who would like to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

