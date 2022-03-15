Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of delivery driver in 2018 in failed attempt to steal victim’s scooter

“We have never gotten to celebrate our first marriage anniversary,” Holloway-Creighton tearfully told Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert L. Ullmann from Zoom in a 14-minute statement. “Our son was 11 months old, and we were busy planning for his first birthday party, unaware that my husband would never get the chance to see and celebrate our son’s first birthday.”

Even from the television in the Boston courtroom, the pain Sharyenis Holloway-Creighton now lives with daily was palpable Tuesday, as she described losing Raymond B. Holloway-Creighton, her childhood sweetheart and husband who was murdered in Roxbury in 2018 in a failed attempt to steal his scooter.

Sharyenis Holloway-Creighton, wife of the victim, gives a long and tearful victim-impact statement by Zoom. After changing his plea to guilty, in the 2018 killing of Raymond B. Holloway-Creighton, Tyler Sales is sentenced by Judge Robert L. Ullmann in Suffolk County Superior Court. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Holloway-Creighton spoke after her husband’s killer, Tyler Sales, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, illegal gun possession, and armed assault to rob for shooting the 26-year-old GrubHub and DoorDash delivery driver Holloway-Creighton once in the back around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2018, in the area of 911 Massachusetts Ave., while Sales and a second man were on a “mission” to steal scooters in the city.

The victim’s mother, Cynthia Creighton, 50, had three searing words for Sales.

“You robbed me!” she shouted, while on the witness stand in the courtroom surrounded by several family members as she held back tears, her eyes focused directly and unwaveringly on Sales. “He was married. He had his first child. He had no record. ... The boy was a good boy. I’m not gonna say it because it’s my baby. l can say it proudly that my children was raised right. He was making a living honestly, and you took that from me.”

For part of her victim-impact statement, the victim’s mother, Cynthia Creighton, addresses her son’s killer. The grieving grandmother, Merlene Holloway, is at left. After changing his plea to guilty, in the 2018 killing of Raymond B. Holloway-Creighton, Tyler Sales is sentenced by Judge Robert L. Ullmann in Suffolk County Superior Court. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Ullmann ordered Sales to serve 19 to 20 years on the manslaughter charge followed by four to five years for the illegal gun charge. If released, he will be on probation for three years afterward. However, Sales must complete a five-year armed robbery sentence in Plymouth County before he can get credit toward his sentence for killing Hollaway-Creighton.

Sales, 26, was originally charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.

“The cold-bloodedness of this crime is shocking,’' said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement. “The victim, a hard worker and new father, was trying to provide for his family and his life was cut short simply out of desire to steal his scooter.”

At the time of his death, Holloway-Creighton was newly married and the father of his son, Little Raymond. In court Tuesday, 15 relatives and friends were present with some wearing T-shirts with images of Holloway-Creighton displayed on them.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Julie Higgins told the judge that Holloway-Creighton was on his scooter when he was approached from behind by Sales, and two co-defendants, Tyrone J. Holley-Hendren and Daniqua Q. Adedontun, on scooters, and they attempted to steal his scooter.

When Holloway-Creighton tried to ride off on his scooter, Sales allegedly shot him once in the back, officials said. The victim continued to try to escape, then drove into the middle of the street where he collapsed, authorities said.

Holloway-Creighton was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to prosecutors. The single gunshot wound to his back went through his heart, the statement said.

Sitting with his attorney Joseph M. Griffin, Jr., left, Tyler Sales watches the zoomed victim impact statement of his victim’s wife, Sharyenis Holloway-Creighton. After changing his plea to guilty, in the 2018 killing of Raymond B. Holloway-Creighton, Sales is sentenced by Judge Robert L. Ullmann in Suffolk County Superior Court. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

All three were intent on stealing scooters and randomly encountered the victim on Chesterton Street near its intersection with Massachusetts Avenue, prosecutors said in court papers. Sales was alone on his scooter while Holley-Hendren and Adedontun were riding together, authorities alleged.

Sales and Holley-Hendren, according to authorities, used their accounts on Facebook to jointly agree to steal scooters in the neighborhood and had stolen other vehicles before they encountered Holloway-Creighton. Prosecutors said there were 44 Facebook messages exchanged between 1:07 a.m. and 2:11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2018, and that the dialogue on social media continued after Holloway-Creighton was shot.

Holley-Hendren is charged with murder as a joint venturer, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently in custody awaiting trial.

Separately he is charged with stabbing a woman in the neck after she refused to speak with him during a chance encounter on a Dorchester street in 2018, records show. He has pleaded not guilty in that case also, records show.

Adedontun is charged with armed assault to rob and has pleaded not guilty.

During the victim statements, six family members spoke, including his wife, mother and grandmother, Merlene Holloway who described her eldest grandson as “caring.”

“I want Mr. Sales to know [that] I want him to live a long, miserable life in the gray bar hotel,” she said. “And somewhere along the way, learn what it feels like to be a human being, a person that respects and loves others. You will never be the man that Raymond was.”

After the sentencing Tuesday, the victim’s mother noted that Sales did not rob her son of his scooter. But, she added, she believed he should have received a life sentence.

“He didn’t rob my son, but he robbed my son of his life. And he robbed us having of him in his life,” Cynthia Creighton said. “The sentence — I feel he took a life, so he should give a life. I don’t feel that he should get the breaks that he’s getting.”

She saw Sales’ guilty plea as “a no remorse type thing.”

“I want him to be tortured just like I’m tortured every day,” she said. “And it’s bad, and it’s hard... but you took someone’s innocence for no reason.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.