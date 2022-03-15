Man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for bank heist

The statement said Robles on Nov. 9, 2020, walked into a Citizen’s Bank location in Concord and passed a teller the menacing note before fleeing with $358 in cash. Though he was indicted solely for that heist, the statement said he had also admitted to three additional robberies.

Rollins’s office in a statement confirmed the sentencing of Angel Robles, 37, who learned his fate during a hearing in US District Court in Boston. Robles had previously pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery.

A Boston man described by authorities as a serial bank robber received a seven-year federal prison sentence Monday for robbing a Concord bank in November 2020 with a note that said “ROBBERY, ONLY READY TO DIE ON A DEATH WISH,” the office of US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said.

Advertisement

The first one occurred on Aug. 3, 2020, when he robbed a Metro PCS location in Lynn at gunpoint, making off with $4,000 from a safe before fleeing the store, according to the statement. Then on Oct. 17, 2020, the statement said, he robbed a clothing store in Revere’s Northgate Shopping Plaza with another person, swiping five North Face jackets valued at $1,500.

The third robbery occurred Oct. 28, 2020, authorities said, when Robles robbed a Citizen’s Bank inside a Stop & Shop in Lynn, stealing $5,000.

“Surveillance video from the robbery showed that Robles brandished what appeared to be a handgun,” Rollins’s office said.

Robles’s lawyer, Jessica Thrall, had requested a four-year prison term for her client, records show.

Thrall wrote in court papers that Robles, who’d been arrested at least once nearly every year of his adult life, had gone six years without any arrests from 2014, when he was released from prison on a prior case, until 2020, when he relapsed into substance abuse amid the stress of pandemic-related job losses, as well as the loss of a child when his romantic partner lost her baby during a pregnancy.

Advertisement

“He has also explored the option of joining Local 22 of the U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Union, where several of his friends and family are employed,” Thrall wrote. “During his incarceration, he would benefit tremendously from training and certification opportunities in those fields. But what will be most important during his incarceration will be drug treatment.”

In addition to the prison time, Judge William G. Young also ordered Robles to serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution in the amount of $10,833, Rollins’s office said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.