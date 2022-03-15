‘Nourishing Wellesley’ meal program secures $40,000 in state grant funds

The new meal pickup program for 2022 will allow eligible families to get prepared meals from “grab ‘n go” sites from March to June, according to a statement.

“Nourishing Wellesley,” which began in 2021, has provided more than 2,500 meals from about two dozen local restaurants to local people.

A program to distribute meals to eligible Wellesley residents during the pandemic has moved to a “grab ‘n go” program this year, after securing $40,000 in state funds.

Those sites are the Barton Road Community Room at 109 Barton Road and the Wellesley Food Pantry at 207 Washington St.

Maura Renzella, Wellesley’s youth commission director and the Nourishing Wellesley coordinator, said the meal program remains important to town residents.

Advertisement

“We’re emerging from the pandemic but many families and businesses continue to struggle. The grab ‘n go meals are a fun and convenient way to keep taking care of our community for a few more months,” Renzella said.

The state grant was secured with help from state Senator Cynthia Creem, according to the statement. Funds for the program are administered by the Charles River Regional Chamber.

For more information, or to sign up for the program, contact Renzella at mrenzella@wellesleyma.gov. Wellesley Food Pantry participants can preregister for the program through the pantry.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.