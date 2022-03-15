fb-pixel Skip to main content
Norwood

Proposed new middle school project clears hurdle in Norwood

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated March 15, 2022, 37 minutes ago

A Special Town Meeting in Norwood voted on March 14 to borrow beyond the limits of Proposition 2½ to pay for construction of a $150 million new middle school.

The Coakley Middle School project still needs approval from a townwide ballot vote scheduled for April 4.

The plan calls for building a new school at the site of the current one. Officials estimate the total project cost at $150 million, with the town’s share estimated at $105 million. Funding also will come from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The school would accommodate approximately 1,070 students in grades 5 through 8.

Advertisement

The annual property tax bill for the average home — assessed at $553,000 — would go up about $390 until the debt is paid, according to officials.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video