Proposed new middle school project clears hurdle in Norwood

A Special Town Meeting in Norwood voted on March 14 to borrow beyond the limits of Proposition 2½ to pay for construction of a $150 million new middle school.

The Coakley Middle School project still needs approval from a townwide ballot vote scheduled for April 4.

The plan calls for building a new school at the site of the current one. Officials estimate the total project cost at $150 million, with the town’s share estimated at $105 million. Funding also will come from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The school would accommodate approximately 1,070 students in grades 5 through 8.