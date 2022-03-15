fb-pixel Skip to main content

Read the US indictment against Monica Cannon-Grant

By Globe StaffUpdated March 15, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Monica Cannon-Grant.Erin Clark / Globe Staff

A prominent community organizer and founder of a nonprofit created to help survivors of violence in Boston was arrested Tuesday at her Taunton home on federal charges that she and her husband spent grants and donations on personal expenses, including to help finance her mortgage, pay rent on her Boston apartment, and buy a car for a relative.

Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, who runs Violence in Boston Inc., and her husband, Clark Grant, 38, also are charged in an 18-count indictment with wrongly collecting an estimated $100,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits.

Read the complete indictment below:

