Read the US indictment against Monica Cannon-Grant

A prominent community organizer and founder of a nonprofit created to help survivors of violence in Boston was arrested Tuesday at her Taunton home on federal charges that she and her husband spent grants and donations on personal expenses, including to help finance her mortgage, pay rent on her Boston apartment, and buy a car for a relative.

Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, who runs Violence in Boston Inc., and her husband, Clark Grant, 38, also are charged in an 18-count indictment with wrongly collecting an estimated $100,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits.