In return to Rhode Island, Raimondo says sanctions against Russia won’t stop until war ends

During a lecture at Brown University, the former Rhode Island governor said the US has taken a measured approach with its sanctions, focusing on ways to hobble Russia’s military without directly punishing innocent civilians by prohibiting the sale of all goods to the country.

PROVIDENCE — US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Tuesday that sanctions against Russia will continue and will not stop until President Vladimir Putin stops his “unprovoked” war against Ukraine.

Raimondo’s 40-minute remarks to a room largely filled with students, faculty members, and her former staffers focused on improving American competitiveness through “growth, innovation, equity, and our alliances” around the world.

She acknowledged that she has spent much of the last year since joining President Joe Biden’s administration focusing on manufacturing, especially semiconductors. She said 90 percent of the world’s leading-edge semiconductors are made in Taiwan, largely by one company.

“That is downright scary,” Raimondo said. “It’s a risk to our national security. It’s a risk to our ability to lead with strength in the world.”

Raimondo also attributed much of the country’s political divisiveness to “economic insecurity” caused by the loss of 9 million manufacturing jobs over the last 30 years.

On innovation, Raimondo sounded the alarm that the US is falling behind other countries, despite an abundance of world-class research institutions.

“We no longer lead the world on important indicators of research, development, and scientific progress,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo said, “America’s diversity is our greatest strength and our greatest competitive advantage,” but only if everyone has an equal opportunity to fulfill their potential.

She said that closing the wage gap for women and improvement equity is vital, and she used her remarks to advocate for better funding for child care and universal pre-kindergarten programming, two ideas she has supported since she was governor.

Although Raimondo said she didn’t want her remarks to be overly political, she took a passing shot at former president Donald Trump by saying the Biden administration is seeking to revitalize relationships with allies across the world.

She cited the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework as one key example of the US strengthening its alliances.

Raimondo was at Brown to deliver the 101st Stephen A. Ogden Jr. Memorial Lecture on International Affairs. The event was created in to honor Ogden, who died in a car accident in 1963.

After Raimondo’s speech, Paxson peppered her with questions about tension with Russia, how her job compares to being governor of Rhode Island, and the uncertain labor market.

When asked how she handles having the power she currently holds, she said, “I think power is only useful in so far that it helps gets the job done.” As far as dealing with other powerful people, she said that she has a simple strategy.

“I usually try to get them on my mission,” she said, drawing laughs.

Paxson also asked Raimondo what it was like to be the Biden administration’s “designated survivor” during the State of the Union address earlier this month. Raimondo explained that she was caught a little off guard when people at the White House explained who would swear her in and who her doctor would be in the event of a catastrophe that caused her to become president.

Paxson closed with a question about Raimondo’s teenage daughter, who Raimondo credits with convincing her to take the job as commerce secretary.

When asked what her daughter would say a year later, Raimondo was optimistic that she would say, “Good job, Mom.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.