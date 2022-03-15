Rhode Island lawmakers want to offer universal pre-K by mid-2028

Members of the State Senate on Tuesday unveiled a legislative package designed to expand and strengthen the state’s early childhood care and education system. The cornerstone of that package is the Rhode Island Prekindergarten Act introduced by Senator Hanna M. Gallo, a Cranston Democrat. The act would amend an existing statute to repeal pre-K planning directives given to the state education department in 2008.

PROVIDENCE — State lawmakers are taking up universal pre-K and other early childhood education policy this legislative session, promising that every 3- and 4-year old in Rhode Island will be able to attend free, high-quality preschool by mid-2028.

Advertisement

Under the current plan, it would take the state close to 30 years to reach the “universal pre-K” level statewide, but Gallo’s bill would set a new goal of a universal program for all 3- and 4-year-olds by June 30, 2028.

“Our goal is ambitious, and it is critical that we act now,” said Gallo, who serves as vice chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Education. “Research has shown just how beneficial pre-K is for children. Access to such a life-changing resource should never depend on where a child lives or whether a family can afford it.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, told the Globe previously that he wanted to spend an additional $120 million to achieve “universal” status statewide within the next five years.

And the legislation mirrors similar policies that have been recently introduced in New England and on the national stage.

In 2021, President Biden had included a $400 billion plan to pay for child care and universal pre-K as part of his Build Back Better plan. That legislation has been stalled. In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu recently unveiled a new Office of Early Childhood, which she framed as a first step toward fulfilling her promise of universal, affordable, high-quality early education for all.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Ruggerio said universal pre-K and the other newly introduced early childhood education policies were the “most important proposals” the Senate was tackling this session. “They set transformational goals and outline vital investments in our state’s future,” he said.

“We will put Rhode Island on a dramatically accelerated path to universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds. We will invest in building capacity and strengthening the workforce pipeline for early childhood service providers,” said Ruggerio. “And we will make early childhood care and education an affordable, reliable, high-quality resource for all Rhode Island families.”

Advocates have long said that a universal pre-K and improvements to Rhode Island’s early education system would be critical to development and school readiness.

“We know that child care, starting with infant/toddler care, is essential for children to learn and for parents to be able to go to work confident that their children are thriving,” said Elizabeth Burke Bryant, the executive director of Rhode Island Kids Count. “Increasing access to Rhode Island’s high quality pre-K program... is an important investment for Rhode Island’s future economic success.”

According to Kids Count, child care is considered affordable if it does not exceed 7 percent of a household’s income. But the average cost of center-based care for one infant in Rhode Island is $13,093, which would mean a family would have to earn at least $187,043 annually for their child care to be considered “affordable.” The median income for families in Rhode Island is $86,258 a year.

Advertisement

Gallo also introduced legislation that would create a new office, the Office of Early Childhood Development and Learning, by June 30, 2024, to administer child care and pre-K programs throughout the state. The office would have a full-time staff and a council representing various stakeholders, said Gallo.

“We need a more unified focus on the programs we provide our children in their youngest years, which are so critical for their development,” said Gallo.

Also part of the package, Senator Sandra Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, said she plans on introducing two pieces of legislation which would expand eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP, by increasing the income thresholds from 180 percent to 266 percent of the federal poverty limit (which would total $61,260 for a family of three) and caps on co-payments. Her bill would ensure that families would not lose their child care if they earn up to $92,120 for a family of three.

If passed, her bill would go into effect July 1 and would increase child care reimbursement rates to meet or exceed the national benchmark.

“The Child Care is Essential Act will be a lifeline for working families,” said Cano. “It will help ensure access to secure, quality, affordable child care to all Rhode Islanders, especially those in communities that have been left behind for far too long.”

Cano’s second bill, the Early Educator Investment Act, which was previously introduced 2021, would direct the state’s Children’s Cabinet to set a target wage scale for early educators and identify strategies for increasing compensation. The bill also directs the Department of Human Services to create an early educator workforce registry and appropriate $5 million to provide wage supplements to registered workers.

Advertisement

Cano said her bill would “stabilize” the early childhood workforce. “All of our state’s educators, at all levels, deserve to feel secure, supported, and respected,” she said.

The bill previously passed the Senate in 2021, but identical legislation died in the House.

Senator Alana M. DiMario, a Narragansett Democrat, said she plans on introducing legislation that would create five “Early Childhood Hubs” across the state, which would be coordinated by an early learning intermediary with experience in providing early childhood care of education. The hubs would eventually connect providers with a range of resources and serves, she said, which would include technical assistance, professional development, workforce recruitment support, and shared services.

The establishment of these “hubs” will create “connections between providers in our communities, serve as a catalyst for new ideas and partnerships, strengthen our child care system to benefit working families, and prepare for the future of early childhood education,” said DiMario, who also co-chairs the Permanent Joint Legislative Commission on Child Care.

Some industry experts endorsed the package, saying it would help support the social, emotional and cognitive development of children in Rhode Island.

“The bills that are being introduced today will empower the state, early educators and parents to work together to improve our systems of education and support for our youngest and most vulnerable Rhode Islanders,” said Mary Varr, the executive director of Woonsocket Head Start Child Development Association.

Advertisement

Ngina Johnson, the director of early childhood education at the Genesis Center, said the legislative package would “unify” families and teachers.

“We want nothing more than to create that solid foundation for children to become independent, curious and engaged learners,” she said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.