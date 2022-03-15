fb-pixel Skip to main content

Route 1 in Wrentham closed in both directions after fatal crash

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2022, 7 minutes ago

Route 1 in Wrentham is closed in both directions Tuesday morning following a fatal crash involving two vehicles, authorities said.

The highway is closed at the intersection at East Street, MassDOT tweeted around 5:15 a.m.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the highway will be closed during the morning rush hour while law enforcement conducts its on-scene investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

