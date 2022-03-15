Route 1 in Wrentham closed in both directions after fatal crash

Route 1 in Wrentham is closed in both directions Tuesday morning following a fatal crash involving two vehicles, authorities said.
The highway is closed at the intersection at East Street, MassDOT tweeted around 5:15 a.m.
Update on crash in #Wrentham, Rt 1 NB closed at Thurston St, Rt 1 SB closed at East St. pic.twitter.com/QElNIA8frg— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 15, 2022
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the highway will be closed during the morning rush hour while law enforcement conducts its on-scene investigation.
ROUTE 1 #WRENTHAM CLOSED BETWEEN THURSTON ST. & MSP BARRACKS. #FATAL #CRASH. Wrentham & MSP investigating 2 vehicle crash. Road closed during rush hour. Seek alt. routes. PLEASE share #TrafficAlert— Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) March 15, 2022
Will update when road is reopened. @SCWrentham @WCVB @boston25 @wbz @7News
This is a developing story and will be updated.
