Salem State picks new dean for business school

Salem State University recently chose Raminder Luther to serve as the next dean of its Bertolon School of Business.

Luther, a Winchester resident, had been the school’s acting dean since May 2020 and prior to that was a professor of finance at Bertolon for 22 years, according to the university.

“Dr. Luther’s breadth of experience and proven track record of moving the school forward, including during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, gives us every confidence that she can continue building on her success in ensuring the quality academics and student experience of our Bertolon School of Business,” Salem State President John Keenan said in a statement.