Somerville hires firm to analyze police operations

As part of its ongoing effort to consider potential public safety reforms, Somerville has hired an outside firm to analyze the staffing and operations of its police department.

The city’s Racial and Justice Department has contracted with Raftelis Financial Consultants to conduct the study, whose findings will provide information to city and community members as they assess the need for new public safety approaches and what they may entail, officials said.

“As we move forward with the work of reimagining policing and public safety, it is important that we do so with a full understanding of our community’s public safety needs, current [Somerville Police Department] resources, and information about where changes can be made,” Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said in a statement.