Students on Maine school bus steer vehicle to safety when driver, 77, suffers fatal medical event

“Everybody worked well together” during the emergency, said Topsham police Chief Marc R. Hagan in a phone interview on Tuesday. “The two brothers were able to get the bus stopped,” while another student tried to administer first aid to the driver before first responders arrived.

A high school student and his middle-school aged brother sprang into action Monday morning on a school bus in Topsham, Maine, helping to steer the vehicle to safety as the 77-year-old driver suffered a medical incident, officials said. The driver later died at a Portland hospital, but none of the 14 students on board the bus were injured.

Hagan said in a prior statement that the incident unfolded around 7:30 a.m. Monday, when the driver, identified as Arthur McDougall, of Lisbon, Maine, experienced a “medical event” that left him incapacitated as the bus was headed east on Route 201 approaching the Cathance River Bridge.

The brothers, Hagan said by phone, “noticed that the bus driver was having a medical event and immediately got up and tried to help him. One of the brothers helped steer the bus over by the side of the road, but he couldn’t get to the emergency brake. The other brother came up and helped him” with the brake.

In addition, Hagan said, a couple other students got off the bus and started waving down passing traffic while another student called 911. A passing motorist who stopped to assist was helping the students get McDougall out of the bus when police arrived.

The officers, Hagan said, began administering CPR to McDougall and also used an automatic external defibrillator in an effort to revive him. McDougall was taken first to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine, before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland via medical flight, police said.

Police confirmed in a follow-up statement Tuesday that McDougall had died at the Portland hospital. The specific cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

The statement said McDougall’s wife, Diane McDougall, “asked that we pass along her thanks to all of the students, citizens, and first responders [who] attempted to save her husband’s life yesterday. She stated that it was overwhelming to hear of the efforts that were taken by those involved. ... Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of Arthur McDougall.”

Hagan, in the phone interview, praised the students who rushed to McDougall’s aid on the bus.

“We’re thankful that he stepped up,” Hagan said of the high schooler who initially tried to help McDougall. “In this particular scenario we had a number of people step up and take action. ... It’s impressive what everybody did.”

Robert J. Lucy, interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75, also offered condolences to McDougall’s family in a separate statement.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Arthur’s family, friends, and colleagues,” Lucy said. “This is very difficult news to share and process. We will have counselors available to support all students and staff in our schools and District buildings tomorrow and in the upcoming days.”

Lucy said in an earlier statement that the students on McDougall’s bus were ultimately taken to school on a different bus. And, he added, “upon arrival they were supported by counselors, and their parents were contacted. ... We want to thank our first responders for their quick arrival and management of the incident.”

