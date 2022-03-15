Supreme Judicial Court upholds gun conviction of Fall River man seen on video brandishing a gun

The SJC issued its ruling by a 6-0 margin in the case involving Christopher DeJesus, who was found guilty in Bristol Superior Court in May 2019 of possessing a firearm without a license and possessing a large capacity feeding device. An appellate lawyer for DeJesus didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

The state Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday upheld the gun conviction of a Fall River man who was seen on video brandishing a firearm with an extended magazine, rejecting his argument that evidence seized in the case should’ve been tossed as “fruits of a warrantless search,” legal filings show.

DeJesus is currently serving a state prison term of not more than five years at MCI Cedar Junction, records show.

Justice David A. Lowy wrote in Tuesday’s SJC ruling that a police officer in 2018 saw video clips of DeJesus on social media brandishing a gun with an extended magazine. The videos prompted officers to visit a Fall River address where DeJesus did not live; however, when police arrived DeJesus and others were present, Lowy wrote.

He said police went through a partially open door in the rear of the home leading to a basement where the videos had apparently been filmed. Police, Lowy wrote, found a firearm with an extended magazine inside an open backpack that appeared to be the same one DeJesus had been holding in the videos. He was arrested at the scene.

Prior to trial, Lowy wrote, DeJesus had argued that the gun evidence should be tossed because the search was improper.

“We conclude that the motion judge did not err in denying the defendant’s motion to suppress because the defendant did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in the basement,” Lowy wrote.

He added that the trial judge noted DeJesus wasn’t charged with possessing the gun and magazine during the law enforcement search, but during the earlier filming of the video clips.

“The only record evidence here of a connection between the defendant and the basement is that the defendant was in the basement when the videos were filmed,” Lowy wrote. “Thus, any subjective expectation of privacy that the defendant had in the basement was unreasonable.”

Under Massachusetts law, Lowy wrote, a defendant only has to show “a reasonable expectation of privacy” to contest a search of a particular location.

He said a defendant is also deemed to have a reasonable expectation of privacy if they’ve been charged with possessing contraband during a law enforcement search and if, also during the search, the illicit items were in the possession of a codefendant or in a place where a co-defendant had a reasonable privacy expectation.

That wasn’t the case in the DeJesus matter, Lowy wrote.

He said that while it “seems that another individual was charged in connection with the videos that resulted in the charges against the defendant, there is no evidence that the codefendant actually possessed, at the time of the search, the firearm that the defendant was charged with possessing,” or that the co-defendant had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The SJC ruling also addressed another point of argument in DeJesus’s appeal: that he only had “momentary possession” of the gun and feeding device, and therefore the trial judge should’ve granted his motion for a finding of not guilty.

“We disagree,” Lowy wrote, citing a prior case that held possession depends not on the length of time a defendant has an object but rather on whether, when the defendant has the item, they have control to do what they wish with it.

Lowy said the Appeals Court noted previously that the video clips showed DeJesus “pointedly displaying” the attached feeding device and mimicking the action of aiming and firing the gun.

“This evidence was sufficient to show that the defendant had the power to handle the firearm, with its attached magazine, as he wished,” Lowy wrote.





