Teacher and 17-year-old student shot outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester

A 31-year-old teacher and a 17-year-old student were shot in the parking lot outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester on Tuesday afternoon, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the public school at 9 Peacevale Road about 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find the victims suffering from non-life-threatening wounds, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief and Acting Commissioner Gregory Long said at the scene, according to video broadcast by WCVB-TV.
Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals, Long said. Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesman, confirmed that the victims were a teacher and a student.
The two were in the parking lot preparing for a school event when they were shot, Long said.
“Obviously this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances,” Long said. “Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to random and brazen acts of violence.”
