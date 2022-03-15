Tennessee man arrested with 11 handguns in backpack at South Station, Boston police say

Boston police arrested a Tennessee man on firearms charges Monday afternoon after he arrived at South Station with a backpack full of 11 handguns and ammunition which authorities allege he was going to distribute in the area, police said.
John Pierre, 25, of Lutts, Tenn., was taken into custody in the area of 700 Atlantic Ave. and charged with several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
Boston police said Pierre arrived at South Station at approximately 2:25 p.m. and was seen by officers carrying a backpack that appeared to be weighted down, as he was alternating the bag between both hands. As Pierre went down the escalator, he was met by law enforcement officers and was placed under arrest, police said in the posting.
Police recovered 11 handguns along with 16 magazines and several boxes of ammunition from Pierre, who allegedly purchased the firearms out of state and was planning to illegally distribute these firearms to various individuals in the Boston area, the posting said.
Police said the arrest was the result of a joint investigation involving members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.
