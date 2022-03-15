Tennessee man arrested with 11 handguns in backpack at South Station, Boston police say

Boston police arrested a Tennessee man on firearms charges Monday afternoon after he arrived at South Station with a backpack full of 11 handguns and ammunition which authorities allege he was going to distribute in the area, police said.

John Pierre, 25, of Lutts, Tenn., was taken into custody in the area of 700 Atlantic Ave. and charged with several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

Boston police said Pierre arrived at South Station at approximately 2:25 p.m. and was seen by officers carrying a backpack that appeared to be weighted down, as he was alternating the bag between both hands. As Pierre went down the escalator, he was met by law enforcement officers and was placed under arrest, police said in the posting.