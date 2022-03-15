Three men charged with illegally hunting deer at night in Templeton

The charges stemmed from an incident on the night of Nov. 11 when Massachusetts Environmental Police officers saw a truck using a spotlight to search the area and an individual in the vehicle shooting a decoy deer with a crossbow. When the occupants realized it was a decoy, they attempted to flee but were stopped by officers who noticed deer legs in the bed of the truck in plain view, according to a Facebook post by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Three men appeared in court on Tuesday to face additional charges for allegedly riding in a truck and using a spotlight to illegally hunt for deer at night in Templeton, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

“Through the interview process, it was reported that additional deer had been taken illegally,” the Facebook post said.

Police said the three individuals in the truck were arrested, the crossbow was seized, the truck was impounded, and the illegally taken deer meat was surrendered. They were later arraigned on Nov. 15 on several illegal hunting charges and on Tuesday they appeared in the Gardner district courthouse to face additional charges.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.’s office, said the incident occurred on land occupied by the Templeton Developmental Center on Freight Shed Road.

The charges were brought in Winchendon District Court but the cases are being heard in Gardner, she said.

Nahuel A. Algibay Viera, 23, of Fitchburg, was arraigned on 41 additional charges, including five counts of hunting in a closed season, five counts discharging a firearm near a highway, five counts of hunting with an automatic license, five counts of hunting by artificial light, five counts of hunting from a vehicle, two counts of improper importing/exporting of an animal, five counts of deer tagging violations, and nine other hunting license violations, she said,

Advertisement

Manuel Lopez, 22, of Templeton, was arraigned on 15 additional counts, including three counts of hunting without a license, three counts of hunting from a vehicle, three counts of hunting by artificial light, three counts of deer tagging violations, and three counts of hunting in a closed season, she said.

Miguel Silvera, 21, who was also charged in the case was in court on five charges, including hunting in a closed season, hunting from a vehicle, hunting deer without a stamp, hunting by artificial light, and hunting without a license, she said.

The Worcester district attorney’s office said Viera and Lopez were released without bail and ordered not to hunt and to turn over any hunting licenses and hunting bows or crossbows. Silvera had previously been released without bail at his Nov. 15 arraignment. The cases were continued to May 6, the district attorney’s office said.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.