Veterans hospitals, clinics to be shuttered, shifted in consolidation plan

In addition, the VA recommended closing community clinics in Lynn and Gloucester and combining those services in a new center in Salem. The VA clinic in Quincy also would be closed, with its health care provided at a new facility in South Weymouth.

In a process that could take a year or more to consider, the VA is proposing building a replacement medical center in the Bedford area and transferring many services currently offered at Jamaica Plain to its hospital in West Roxbury.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs is proposing to shutter medical centers in Bedford and Northampton and significantly reduce services in Jamaica Plain, as part of a sweeping consolidation plan that would alter where veterans in Massachusetts and across the nation receive care.

Overall, the proposals seek to combine and expand services at fewer locations, modernize aging facilities, and provide more care at some underserved locations such as Cape Cod, which has a high percentage of veterans.

The VA “has developed a recommendation designed to ensure that veterans today and for generations to come have access to the high-quality care they have earned,” according to the agency’s plan, released this week.

“The recommendation also makes sure that VA continues to execute on its additional missions: education and training, research, and emergency preparedness,” according to the report, which has been forwarded to an independent review commission.

The plan comes at a time when the number of veterans in Massachusetts is declining rapidly. According to the VA, the state’s veterans population has dropped 42 percent since 2000. That trend is expected to continue, with the number of Massachusetts veterans shrinking to 120,000 from the current 287,000 over the next two decades.

“We need to be looking at where our veterans live, which this report does, and how they access health care,” said Coleman Nee, a Marine Corps veteran who served as state veterans affairs secretary under former governor Deval Patrick.

“If we do this wrong, it could be very bad,” Nee said. “But if we do this right and have involvement from the governor’s office, the Legislature, and the different agencies, this could be a significant development to serve vets for the next 50 years.”

Some veterans and advocates voiced concern that the VA had not consulted with enough veterans before issuing its report.

Andrea Gayle-Bennett, adjutant for the Lynn-Swampscott chapter of the Disabled American Veterans and the chapter’s past commander, said that the agency seems to have been planning to close facilities without notifying veterans.

“There has been no transparency at all,” said Gayle-Bennett, a retired brigadier general in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and 38-year veteran who served in Iraq and was the first Black woman in the state Guard promoted to colonel.

“This is the federal government,” she said. “It’s supposed to be a public process. Someone has made the decision, and they’re not communicating with us.”

Nee said he expects that the VA and the review commission will hold a series of public meetings as the recommendations are considered. In addition, state and local officials are given legal authority to have input over the future use of surplus VA property.

Under the VA plan, the Bedford medical center, built in 1928, would be replaced by a facility “in the vicinity” of the current 181-acre campus.

At the existing Bedford complex, the VA report said, “the physical layout of the buildings creates inefficiencies that are impacting clinical, administrative, and facility support services,” which are “distributed among multiple buildings, requiring veterans, providers, and staff to travel through antiquated tunnels to access and provide care.”

The plan would invest in new inpatient mental health, long-term care, and residential rehabilitation programs at a new, undetermined location, according to the VA.

At the Jamaica Plain medical center, built in 1952, outpatient surgical, residential rehabilitation, and high-complexity outpatient services would be discontinued on a 16-acre campus that the VA said has “ongoing maintenance challenges caused by aging infrastructure spread across multiple buildings.”

Outpatient surgery and high-complexity specialty work would shift to West Roxbury, while simpler outpatient services would continue to be offered at Jamaica Plain to veterans who live nearby, the VA said. Residential rehabilitation treatment would be relocated to Bedford and Brockton.

In recommending the closure of the Northampton medical center, built in 1923, the agency said the facility “is no longer in the optimal location to serve veterans” and “does not meet current design standards.”

The heaviest concentration of veterans in that region, the VA said, “reside along a largely urban corridor that runs from Springfield, down through Hartford, and on to the greater New Haven area.”

The VA recommended moving outpatient services from Northampton to the Springfield community clinic and residential rehabilitation treatment to Newington, Conn.

Both US senators from Massachusetts said they will watch the approval process unfold.

“I am concerned by the potential closure of any VA facility in Massachusetts, and I will be closely monitoring this issue to ensure that the concerns of veterans, local communities, and VA employees are heard and accounted for,” Senator Edward Markey said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren added that she is “deeply concerned that the VA has not been thoroughly engaging and communicating with veterans in Massachusetts about decisions impacting their health and their families.”

“I’m working with my colleagues in Congress and the administration to ensure the VA process is transparent and fair, and any proposed closures don’t make it harder for veterans to access care in their own communities,” Warren said.

Closing the VA clinics in Lynn, Gloucester, and Quincy is concerning, said Nee, the former state veterans secretary. Although the overall veteran population is decreasing in Massachusetts, the numbers are rising for African American, Latino, and women veterans, he said.

“For a lot of this population, they continue to have access issues to health care,” Nee said. “It’s a little concerning that we are going to locations that would require more of a drive out of those communities.”

For its part, the VA said the Quincy clinic poses traffic difficulties for veterans and that South Weymouth would be more accessible. Locating a new clinic in Salem, and closing Lynn and Gloucester, would provide primary care, outpatient mental health, and specialty care in a more convenient location, the agency said.

Mike Sweeney, director of veterans services for Lynn and Swampscott, said the proposal would add barriers for some of the most vulnerable veterans and was assembled without input from the people it would affect.

“They’re not willing to have those in-person meetings where veterans and their families get to come down and explain what they’re going through and what they need,” said Sweeney, a sergeant first class in the Massachusetts Army National Guard who served in Afghanistan in 2014.

Sweeney said the VA’s analysis was based on a simple assessment of where veterans live and did not consider other important factors.

“A veteran in, for example, the city of Lynn who might be disabled, living on Social Security, and has no access to his own personal transportation cannot be compared with a veteran who lives in a more wealthy community who has access to all those things,” he said. “So, you’re not comparing apples to apples.”

US Representative Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat and Marine veteran, said his “goal is to make sure the voices of our veterans are heard in this process.“

“They have earned the care they receive from the VA,” he said, “and the VA must understand how these veterans will be affected by the proposed changes.”

