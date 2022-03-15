Woman killed in stabbing in Roxbury

A woman was found dead from stab wounds Tuesday morning in Roxbury, and a man was arrested, Boston police said.

Police responded to a 911 call for a death investigation at 8:48 a.m. at 1050 Tremont St. and found the woman upon arrival, Boston police said in a statement.

A man, who was also found at the scene, was transported to a local hospital and placed under arrest for the woman’s murder, the statement said. He is at the hospital being treated and evaluated.