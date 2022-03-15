Wrentham residents invited to share ideas on town’s future

Wrentham residents have a chance to help the town prepare for its future at virtual community forums on March 22 and 29.

The town is working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to create a new master plan for Wrentham, which will help shape the town’s decision-making over the next decade.

Phase 1 of the plan, issued last September, included a shared vision for Wrentham’s future and strategies for housing and economic development. At the two upcoming forums, officials will present information and seek resident input on issues that will be covered in the plan’s second phase.