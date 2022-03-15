Nebraska congressman faces high-stakes trial in California

Fortenberry, who is running for reelection, took a big political hit when prosecutors announced the charges, and his indictment has already divided Nebraska Republicans who backed him for years.

The trial of Representative Jeff Fortenberry in Los Angeles will be the first of a sitting member of Congress in 21 years and could all but end the political career of a congressman seen as a reliable conservative who coasted to easy wins but isn’t a familiar name outside of Nebraska.

OMAHA — A Republican congressman from Nebraska will begin a high-profile trial Wednesday in California over accusations by federal prosecutors that he lied about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

Advertisement

“You have people on both sides," said Philip Young, a longtime Republican campaign and public relations consultant in Lincoln. “If he's acquitted, that probably makes the decision tougher for a lot of Republicans. If he's convicted, it's much more of an uphill climb for him politically.”

Many prominent Nebraska Republicans have already dumped the nine-term incumbent in favor of a young, conservative state lawmaker who wants to oust Fortenberry in the party’s May 10 primary.

State Senator Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, jumped into the race amid concerns that Fortenberry’s indictment could cost the GOP an otherwise safe seat.

The First Congressional District runs through a large stretch of rural, eastern Nebraska, but also includes the liberal-leaning city of Lincoln.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he intentionally misled FBI agents and prosecutors who were investigating a $30,000 donation from a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent, Gilbert Chagoury, during a 2016 fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors allege Fortenberry lied about what he knew on two occasions and didn’t properly disclose the contribution in his campaign filings.

Fortenberry has argued the prosecution is politically motivated, that he was misled by authorities and that he wasn’t aware that his statements to authorities were untrue. His trial is expected to last around four days.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate OK’s bill to make daylight saving permanent

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent year round.

The bipartisan legislation, which was passed by unanimous consent, would make daylight saving time “the new, permanent standard time,” according to a summary of the bill. It is currently observed from March through November.

Though winter-weary residents of the Northeast may welcome the news, the bill would need to be passed by the House and signed by President Biden to become law.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, the sponsor of the bill, said on the Senate floor Tuesday the bill would not take effect until late 2023 to allow airlines and other industries time to adjust schedules. He called for the House to pass the legislation quickly.

“I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it’s one of those issues where there’s a lot of agreement,” Rubio said.

Senator Ed Markey, a co-sponsor on the legislation, echoed Rubio’s call for House action.

“No more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles — that is what we get with permanent Daylight Saving Time,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement.”

Advertisement

Proposals to make daylight saving time permanent have been floated frequently in recent years. Efforts to make it permanent have also been considered by individual states, including Massachusetts.

Advocates have pointed to a number of possible benefits, including more time for children to play outside after school, a reduction in energy use (though this effect is disputed), and even a reduction in car crashes.

Of course, no legislation could truly solve the problem of short, dark winter days in New England. Should daylight saving time become permanent, dawn would not break in Boston until after 8 a.m. in December.

CHRISTINA PRIGANO

Horn joins race for Oklahoma US Senate post

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former US representative Kendra Horn, a moderate Democrat who pulled off one of the biggest political upsets in the 2018 midterm elections, said Tuesday she’s joining the race for Oklahoma’s soon-to-be vacant US Senate seat.

Horn, 45, is jumping into an increasingly crowded field seeking the post held for more than 25 years by Republican Jim Inhofe, who said last month he plans to step down.

“One of the primary reasons I decided to run is that I believe we need public servants, people who are going to reach across the aisle and serve their communities and put the state and Oklahomans before political party,’’ Horn said. “Oklahoma is worth fighting for, and we have a lot more in common than we have differences.’’

Horn became the first female Democrat elected to Congress from Oklahoma when she upset Representative Steve Russell, a Republican, in 2018. Horn lost to Republican Stephanie Bice in 2020.

Advertisement

She is the first Democrat to announce plans to run for Inhofe’s open seat and will face an uphill battle in a state where a Democrat hasn’t won a statewide race in more than a decade.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

More accused Jan. 6 defendants getting 3-year sentences

US judges including those appointed by Republican presidents are increasingly sentencing defendants who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol to three-year terms of court supervision, fearing they could be misled into committing political violence in the 2024 presidential election.

A former truck driver from North Carolina on Monday became the first Jan. 6 defendant to receive a combination of a 60-day jail term and 36 months of probation. James ‘’Les’' Little, 52, pleaded guilty in February after telling the FBI that he saw President Biden’s election victory as ‘’the second Bolshevik revolution’' and warned agents and the Democratic Party of civil war if it were not overturned.

‘’I’m not proposing this, but I think to secure our freedoms, we’re on the brink of civil war,’’ Little told FBI agents who interviewed him a week after the attack on the Capitol, according to a recording played in court. In a YouTube video Little posted after the election titled ‘’We Won’t Beat Them Next Time! There Won’t Be A Next Time! It’s Now Or Never!’’ the part-time delivery driver and patio store worker from Catawba County addressed the Democratic Party, saying supporters of President Trump ‘’owned lots of guns and God forbid we’d ever have to use it on you.’’

Advertisement

District Judge Royce C. Lamberth of Washington said that Little’s explanations for his actions on Jan. 6 carried the seeds of a future threat.

‘’The Court must not only punish Little for his conduct but also ensure that he will not engage in similar conduct again during the next election,’’ Lamberth wrote in a 16-page opinion entered after a two-hour hearing.

Lamberth, a Ronald Reagan appointee, is among a growing number of judges who warn that the damage to democracy from last year’s assault on the peaceful transfer of presidential power is persisting as Trump has continued to whip a majority of Republican Party officials to embrace his false election fraud charges.

WASHINGTON POST

Biden signs $1.5 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill.

The $1.5 trillion bill to fund the government for the current year that runs through Sept. 30 is being enacted five months behind schedule. But the money for Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion became a bipartisan rallying point for the measure as Congress urged Biden to take more aggressive steps against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America, united our two parties in Congress, and united the freedom loving world,” said Biden.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



