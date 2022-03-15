fb-pixel Skip to main content

Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2022, 41 minutes ago
David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent year round.

The bipartisan legislation, dubbed the “Sunshine Protection Act” sponsored by Senator Marco Rubio and co-sponsored by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and others, passed the Senate by unanimous consent.

A summary of the bill states that the legislation would make Daylight Saving Time, which is currently observed from March through November, “the new, permanent standard time.”

Proposals to make Daylight Saving Time permanent have been floated frequently in recent years, including last year when the Sunshine Protection Act was introduced with Senator Ed Markey as a co-sponsor, but it has not been passed by the Senate. Efforts to make it permanent have also been considered by Massachusetts lawmakers.

Though winter-weary residents of the Northeast may welcome the news, the bill would need to be passed by the House and signed by President Biden in order to become law.

This breaking news story will be updated.

