Public, or at least shared, transportation: our great connector

Thank you to Derek Mong for his moving reflection on the poetry of public transportation (“Poetry — and democracy — in motion,” Ideas, March 6).

It took me back to the early 1990s, when I commuted on the 1 bus on Mass Ave. One day I overheard a driver from another bus reporting on the radio, “Umm, there seems to be a snake on this bus. . . . " We passengers all got quiet listening to the snake report as we rumbled along. I never found out the end of the story. I assume the snake was caught.