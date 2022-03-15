Public, or at least shared, transportation: our great connector

Thank you to Derek Mong for his moving reflection on the poetry of public transportation (“Poetry — and democracy — in motion,” Ideas, March 6).
It took me back to the early 1990s, when I commuted on the 1 bus on Mass Ave. One day I overheard a driver from another bus reporting on the radio, “Umm, there seems to be a snake on this bus. . . . " We passengers all got quiet listening to the snake report as we rumbled along. I never found out the end of the story. I assume the snake was caught.
Lately I have found my way to a carpool. No snake reports, but there has been plenty of poetry and drama — shared shock at news on the radio, or shared misery when the traffic is bad. Gas prices are rising; the climate consequences of so many of us driving alone are dire; but the bus, the train, the carpool are all available to us, especially now that pandemic conditions are better. If you can, take the bus, and if you can’t, at least don’t drive alone.
As Mong writes, “We’re in this together.”
Mary Memmott
Framingham