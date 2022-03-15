The world bears witness to unfolding war crimes

One appropriate redress at a given point would be the International Court of Justice, where Putin can stand aligned with some of the notorious murderers in our civilization. One of the principal charges at the Nuremberg trials, which could readily be raised here, references one who engages in the planning, preparation, initiation, and waging of a war of aggression. Such would seem to be a perfect fit.

Let there be no mistake. With the shocking campaign to destroy a sovereign, peace-loving democratic nation that wants nothing to do with Russia, Putin can be characterized as nothing other than a war criminal. This has been a completely unprovoked, manufactured crisis.

The behavior of Putin is difficult to describe, and what he has done and continues to do to the Ukrainian people is breathtakingly horrifying. One can only wonder what else he might be planning to undertake given his naked exercise of unbridled power. That, of course, could well be a step toward oblivion.

Whoever thought we would be bearing witness in real time to what the start of World War II looked like?

Thomas A. Kenefick

Springfield





Re “Ukraine crowd-sources evidence of war crimes” (Editorial, March 11): Indeed, the Russian leadership must be prosecuted for their war crimes in Ukraine. Russia also must be made to pay reparations for the deaths and injuries and property damage the country has willfully wreaked.

I cannot fathom why Russia is causing such destruction. How does it fit in Vladimir Putin’s endgame to cause such deep resentment in 40 million fellow Slavs right on Russia’s border? Whatever the purpose, Russia must be made to pay.

Don Carlson

Boston