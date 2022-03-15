Boston plans to replace historic gas lamps with LEDs in effort to reduce carbon emissions

But their nostalgic appeal has faded in a time when burning fossil fuels is causing the planet to warm at a dangerous rate, and Mayor Michelle Wu is seeking to eliminate as much of the city’s carbon emissions as soon as possible.

Among the legacies of the city’s venerable age, like tricorn hats and narrow, cobblestone streets, are 2,800 gas streetlights that flicker day and night through ornate lamps from the Back Bay to Charlestown.

Nearly four centuries old, Boston likes to flaunt its colonial charms.

In a first step toward replacing its gas lamps, city officials last week installed Boston’s first faux gas lamp, which simulates a flame with highly energy efficient LED lights.

“The planet is facing a climate emergency, and the only way to address that is to transition off fossil fuels,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city’s chief of streets. “We want to do our part to replace our terribly inefficient gas lighting with something that’s compatible with a sustainable climate.”

He added: “Historic preservation is important to Boston, but it has to be compatible with protecting the future of the planet.”

The city’s gas streetlamps are responsible for spewing nearly 5,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases every year, or 3.4 percent of the annual carbon emissions produced by city operations, Franklin-Hodge said. That doesn’t include the significant amount of methane — among the most potent of greenhouse gases — that the lamps leak from punctures in the city’s aging network of gas pipes.

The new lamp, designed to look nearly identical to the existing streetlights, was installed in Bay Village, an historic enclave near downtown, where several gas lamps had to be temporarily removed for a construction project.

So far, the faux gas lamp has received mixed reviews.

“At this point, we’re keeping an open mind,” said Tom Perkins, president of the Bay Village Neighborhood Association, whose group planned to meet Monday night with neighbors and members of the neighborhood’s historic district commission to hear any concerns. “We’re looking closely at the prototype.”

He wasn’t happy with the reddish quality of the LEDs, and it seems to shine a bit too brightly, compared with the muted white light of a gas flame. And although he described the lamps as “a bit squat,” he was glad they didn’t look turnpike lights.

His main concern was that Bay Village doesn’t end up being “an orphan,” the only neighborhood stuck with faux gas lights, if the historic lamps continue to burn in more politically powerful neighborhoods.

Perkins’s neighbor, Anne Kilguss, a member of the Bay Village Historic District Commission, echoed his concerns.

“I will withhold my vote to approve this until the city comes up with a comprehensive plan for all neighborhoods,” she said. “The city hasn’t done a good job with the process so far. I hope that changes.”

She and others were concerned that the city hasn’t done more to seek input from residents about the transition to faux gas lamps.

In Beacon Hill, where residents spent years fighting efforts to install concrete handicapped-accessible ramps because of their appearance, neighborhood officials have already sent signals that they’re unhappy with the city’s plan.

In a letter sent to officials in January, Rob Whitney, chair of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, said his group had “grave concerns” about the city’s plans and its lack of community outreach, noting that his neighborhood has more than 1,000 gas lamps.

“There has been absolutely no public community discussion or review whatsoever of the city of Boston’s Street Lighting Division[’s] one-sided and coercive decision to replace the historic gas street lamps,” Whitney wrote.

Until there’s been a “full and robust community review process,” he said his group intended to oppose the city’s plans.

Whitney did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Other neighborhood groups suggested they were more open to the new lamps.

Over the weekend, Sue Prindle, chair of the architecture committee Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, went to Bay Village to inspect the lone faux gas lamp.

“I think the color is a little off and the intensity is a little high, but it’s very close to what we have now,” she said.

She noted that most of the city’s gas lamps are modern replicas of the originals, many of them installed in the 1960s.

“I favor this,” she said. “I think there’s certainly a reason to go electric, given the environmental concerns.”

Her colleague, Elliott Laffer, chair of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay, called the city’s plan “basically a good idea.”

“Having lights that burn natural gas 24 hours a day doesn’t seem like the kind of thing the city should have in a world in which the climate is changing,” he said.

Given that faux gas lamps look very much like the existing lamps, he asked: “Why would anyone oppose this, unless they had a grand attachment to gas?”

City officials also noted that there would be significant savings by using LEDs.

The city now pays nearly $1 million a year to cover its gas bill for running the streetlamps, they said. In addition, Boston spends about $200,000 a year to maintain them.

The electric bill for the LED streetlamps, they estimate, would cost about one-tenth the cost of operating gas lamps. Moreover, the old lights require maintenance on average every two years, while LED lights can go as long as 10 years without requiring service, they said.

Still, they would be about five times more expensive to install than the typical streetlight, costing about $5,000 each for the whole lamp. And some neighborhood officials said they had doubts about the city’s cost estimates for the new lights.

In a statement, Wu said the city was trying to strike a balance between maintaining its unique charms and dealing with its responsibility to address climate change.

“In reimagining our city’s historic streetlights, we have an opportunity to take an important step toward becoming a green new city, while preserving the historical integrity that shapes Boston’s character,” she said.

Franklin-Hodge, her chief of streets, noted that 85 percent of all city streetlights now use LEDs. He said it was time for the city to start converting the gas lamps as well, but that they are just at the beginning of the process and planned far more conversations with neighborhood groups and their historic commissions.

“We are confident that these discussions will lead us toward a path that allows us to preserve the historic character of our gas-lit neighborhoods, while addressing the urgent need to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said. “We can and must do both.”

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.