Anna Foley steps forward, Andover girls’ basketball stops Central Catholic in Division 1 semifinals

“We said it on the sideline, man,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said. “We get to play this time.”

After Tuesday’s 52-36 win over No. 4 Central Catholic, the top-seeded Warriors have earned that game and a shot at a second trophy in three years. Andover led wire-to-wire over its Merrimack Valley Conference rival en route to the Division 1 semifinal win at Tewksbury High.

TEWKSBURY — The Andover girls’ basketball team earned a share of a state title in 2020, but lost the opportunity to play in the culminating state championship game to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anna Foley, a junior forward with Division I offers from UMass, Quinnipiac, and St. Joseph’s, spearheaded the performance and was close to unstoppable inside. The 6-foot-3-inch post player methodically sought out her shots and frequently finished through contact, growing more aggressive as the night went on and ending up with a game-high 21 points.

“Early on, I didn’t get the looks I was wanting; I settled for some shots that weren’t high-percentage shots,” Foley said. “I knew, going into the second quarter and second half, I just needed to attack and be strong with the ball.”

Andover (21-1) put its foot down early with active hands on defense and opened the evening on a 9-0 run. Central Catholic sophomore star Ashley Dinges picked up her third foul with 6:15 to go in the second quarter and was forced to sit for the rest of the first half, allowing Foley to further assert herself inside.

By halftime, Andover held a double-digit edge, and kept the lead despite Foley entering foul trouble herself. Amelia Hanscom (13 points) and Marissa Kobelski (11 points) helped keep the Warriors on course when Foley had to sit.

“We stemmed the tide,” Hibino said.

Dinges led the Raiders (18-5) with 12 points. With the victory, Andover swept the three-game season series against Central Catholic after losing all three times head-to-head in 2020-21.

“[We] just kind of tuned out the noise and let our game speak for ourselves,” Foley said.

The Warriors will meet Springfield Central for the Division 1 championship at the Tsongas Center (TBA). Hibino referred to the coming days as similar to a Navy Seal mantra; his team must take things day-by-day before the final contest.

“The only way you make it through boot camp is you have to narrow your focus and say, ‘Let’s make it to breakfast the next day,’” he said. “That’s all we keep saying: Let’s make it to practice the next day.”