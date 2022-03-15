Bentley men’s basketball fends off St. Thomas Aquinas to reach NCAA Division 2 Elite Eight

The Bentley men’s basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight with an 82-75 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in the NCAA Division 2 East Regional final Tuesday night in Waltham.

It’s the Falcons’ fourth time reaching the national quarterfinals and first since 2010.

Senior guard Jordan Mello-Klein, named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player, and sophomore guard Zach Laput scored 17 points apiece, while senior guard Mason Webb added 16, including the 1,000th of his career.