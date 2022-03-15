Bentley men’s basketball fends off St. Thomas Aquinas to reach NCAA Division 2 Elite Eight

The Bentley men’s basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight with an 82-75 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in the NCAA Division 2 East Regional final Tuesday night in Waltham.
It’s the Falcons’ fourth time reaching the national quarterfinals and first since 2010.
Senior guard Jordan Mello-Klein, named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player, and sophomore guard Zach Laput scored 17 points apiece, while senior guard Mason Webb added 16, including the 1,000th of his career.
The Falcons (25-4) trailed, 37-33, at the break but opened the second half on a 28-7 run that gave them a 61-44 lead with 9:10 remaining.
But the Spartans (28-5) answered with a 16-4 surge to cut the deficit to 65-60 with nearly five minutes to go.
Bentley sealed the win by making 7 of 8 free throws over the final 29.5 seconds, including 6 of 6 by Laput.
Grant Singleton scored a game-high 26 points for the Spartans while Demetre Roberts added 23.
Bentley’s opponent in the Elite Eight, to be played in Evansville, Ind., March 23-26, will be announced Wednesday.