Big Ten lands three players on AP men’s All-America first team

Throw in Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and the Big Ten was well represented Tuesday on the AP’s first team, which also included Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe — this year’s player of the year favorite — and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji .

The Fighting Illini never had a first-team pick until Ayo Dosunmu made it last season when Cockburn was voted to the second team. And the Hawkeyes had not had a first-team selection since the 1952 season until Luka Garza , last year’s AP player of the year, made his second consecutive appearance in the five-man team.

Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated Press All-American for the third straight year, and Kofi Cockburn has made it two in a row for Illinois — not bad for a couple programs that haven’t had a whole lot of them.

Top NBA Draft prospects Jabari Smith (Auburn) and Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) found themselves on the second team, along with Holmgren’s teammate Drew Timme, while Duke’s Paolo Banchero had to settle for third-team honors.

Kiss leads Bryant into First Four against Wright State

Peter Kiss might be the most exciting basketball player that hardly anyone has heard of.

The guard from Bryant is leading the nation in scoring with 25.1 points per game and has his team in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

The 6-foot-5 Kiss likes to show off his personality on the court. He’s animated and fun-loving and has been known to drop to the floor for some in-game pushups. No doubt the TV cameras will know where he is every minute when the Bulldogs (22-9) take on hometown favorite Wright State (21-13) in the early game of Wednesday’s First Four.

“I love playing,” Kiss said. “I have so much joy out there. I don’t think anybody in the country has more fun playing basketball than I do, honestly.”

Kiss has been around the game for a while, thanks to the transfer portal. He started at Quinnipiac, spent three seasons at Rutgers, two of them as a redshirt, before landing at Bryant for the 2020-21 season.

He leans into the Kiss references, too, sometimes warming up in a Kiss concert T-shirt.

“I’ve heard a few of their songs obviously, but I love the shirt,” he said. “It’s obviously my last name, and it fits me well. I want to rock and roll all night.”

Bryant started 4-7 in nonconference play and then went 19-2 in the Northeast Conference, including three wins in the conference tournament, to secure its first-ever tournament bid. Wright State has won five straight.

Tanner Holden (19.8 points per game) and Grant Basile (18.5) are the guys to watch for Wright State, which averages more than 75 points per game.

The winner of this game plays No. 1 seed Arizona on Friday in San Diego.

FGCU introduces ex-Penn State coach Chambers

Pat Chambers quickly convinced Florida Gulf Coast that he was the right person to take over its men’s basketball program.

It’s a second chance he vowed to not squander.

FGCU introduced Chambers as its new coach, a move that came about 18 months after he resigned as coach at Penn State following an internal investigation into his conduct — including but not limited to an incident where he referenced a noose when talking to a Black player.

“The last 18 months I’ve been continuing to grow and educate and self-reflect,” Chambers said. “I’m confident that you, my next team, my players, my future players, you’ll be getting the best leader, best teacher and best coach because I’ve learned a lot from my past. I promise you that. I’m confident in that.”

Chambers was emotional at times at his first public event with FGCU, pausing to collect himself when thanking two of the people who helped get his career back on track — La Salle vice president of athletics Brian Baptiste and Explorers coach Ashley Howard. Chambers was on staff at La Salle as an assistant this season.

“Have to thank La Salle,” Chambers said. “Brian Baptiste, I hope you’re watching. Appreciate you. Ashley Howard, appreciate you. The staff and the players at La Salle, just grateful for you guys. So grateful. You welcomed me with open arms, and I’ll never forget that.”

Chambers went 148-150 in nine seasons at Penn State. He also coached Boston University for two seasons, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011.



