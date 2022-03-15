Browns meeting with Deshaun Watson; they release JC Tretter, union president

The Browns are doing their due diligence and want to get to know Watson better, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter.

Watson met with New Orleans and Carolina on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Browns released center JC Tretter , who was recently re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association, while the team accelerated its pursuit of controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday.

Watson has a no-trade clause and would have to agree to be traded to Cleveland.

The Browns may have a little more to offer in quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had an injury-altered 2021 season. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has said several times this offseason that Mayfield is expected to return as the starter, but it appears the Browns could move from that plan.

The Texans are believed to be seeking at least three first-round picks for the talented Watson, who didn’t play last season after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. On Friday, a grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by Watson, who is scheduled to be deposed in civil suits this week by the women.

Any trade involving Watson would certainly trigger backlash and the Browns are weighing all those factors in this pursuit of the three-time Pro Bowler. Cleveland received similar criticism in 2019 when it signed running back Kareem Hunt, who was seen on video shoving a woman and was suspended six games by the NFL.

Watson might face disciplinary action from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

Tretter spent five seasons with Cleveland as a dependable leader and anchor of one of the league's best offensive lines. The 31-year-old played through some serious leg injuries during while playing in 80 games.

Tretter also played a major role in the union setting protocols with the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was unanimously re-elected to a second term on Friday.

Gregory spurns Cowboys for Broncos

The Broncos and defensive end Randy Gregory agreed on a $70 million, five-year contract that will prevent the Cowboys from keeping one of their top targets in free agency, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

Gregory’s contract includes $28 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday when the NFL’s business year begins.

Gregory, 29, has had a suspension-filled seven years in the NFL but was coming off a productive and drama-free season. The Cowboys hoped the goodwill built in by standing by a troubled player would lead to a return.

Gregory chose the Broncos instead.

The addition of Gregory comes after Denver traded Von Miller to the Rams during the 2021 season. The Broncos sent 2021 sacks leader Shelby Harris to Seattle in the trade that landed quarterback Russell Wilson.

Rodgers signs huge contract extension

Aaron Rodgers officially signed a contract extension assuring the two-time reigning MVP will remain with the Packers.

Terms weren’t released, but NFL Network reported Rodgers will make over $150 million over the next three years.

Jaguars cut LB Jack

Jacksonville followed its free-agent spending spree with a cost-saving move: cutting veteran linebacker and defensive captain Myles Jack.

The Jaguars created more than $8 million in salary-cap space by releasing Jack, who started 82 games over the last six seasons and will forever be remembered in franchise lore for quickly — and possibly erroneously — being ruled down following a New England fumble in the fourth quarter of the 2018 AFC Championship game. Tom Brady rallied the Patriots after the call, preventing Jacksonville from making its first Super Bowl.

In other news:

▪ The Chiefs agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with safety Justin Reid, likely ending Tyrann Mathieu’s time with Kansas City. The cash-strapped Chiefs, who earlier put the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., freed up some space by restructuring pass rusher Frank Clark’s contract.

▪ The 49ers made their first big move of free agency, agreeing with former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year contract. ESPN said the agreement could be worth up to $42 million with $26.7 million guaranteed. The 49ers also agreed on a contract with free agent linebacker Oren Burks.

▪ The other big question hanging over the Niners is the future of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco plans to hand the offense over to last year’s No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and is looking for a trade partner to send back a pick for Garoppolo and his salary of more than $24 million.

▪ The Titans released veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins after one season to clear approximately $6.9 million in salary cap space before the start of the new league year. Tennessee also announced a multi-year extension for center Ben Jones.

▪ The Jets addressed their shaky secondary by agreeing to terms with former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead.

▪ Offensive lineman Connor Williams agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Dolphins, who went into free agency knowing that position group was one in need of upgrades.

▪ A day after Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle agreed to a two-year contract with the Bills, running back J.D. McKissic followed, agreeing to a two-year, $7 million deal that has a max value of $8 million with incentives.

▪ The Bengals re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30 contract. Hill was a crucial player on the defensive line during the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl last season.

▪ The Vikings agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with linebacker Jordan Hicks and cut nose tackle Michael Pierce.

▪ Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, 40, is retiring after a 16-season NFL career capped by his first Super Bowl championship last month with the Los Angeles Rams.

▪ The Lions signed unrestricted free agent Tracy Walker to a $25 million, three-year deal.

▪ The Falcons signed kicker Younghoe Koo, to a five-year, $25.25 million contract as an unrestricted free agent.







