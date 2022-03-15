In Division 3 girls’ basketball, St. Mary’s and Rockland earn their tickets to final

No. 2 St. Mary’s (24-3), which won the state title in 2019 and shared the trophy in 2020, will defend its title against No. 4 Rockland (21-3) in the D3 state final at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena (TBA).

Fenwick rallied back from a 10-point deficit and twice cut the lead to 1 point before time ran out, as the St. Mary’s escaped with the 63-62 victory in the Division 3 semifinals at Woburn High.

The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team eliminated archrival Bishop Fenwick in a third straight postseason Tuesday night, but the Crusaders did not go down easily.

“It’s everything you would expect,” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said of the battle, which marked his program’s 10th straight win over their Catholic Central League rival.

Advertisement

“Let’s face it, they’ve read the papers. Fenwick told us they wanted to play us again and they got what they wanted, and our kids responded. It’s hard to beat a team three times in a row, it’s hard to beat them 10 times in a row. They’ve all been difficult. What an effort from [Fenwick], but for us tonight, we just did enough to get by.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The sixth-seeded Crusaders (18-7) were paced by senior guard Olivia Found (19 points, 4 assists), who drilled a pair of deep 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and nearly hit a game-tying triple with 2 seconds remaining.

With Found setting the table, senior Nasha Arnold (14 points) and sophomores Ella Andrew (14 points) and Cecilia Kay (9 points, 13 rebounds) were able to find their offense in the paint.

St. Mary’s countered with speed, as junior guards Yirsy Queliz (19 points, 3 assists) and Niya Morgen (23 points) both put their dribbling and shooting ability on display in front of a packed gym.

Early in the fourth quarter, Queliz and Morgen led the Spartans on an 11-2 run to open a 57-47 lead.

Advertisement

But Queliz fouled out with 1:56 remaining, leaving Morgen to try and break a fullcourt press with seventh grader Bella Owumi (7 points), sophomore AJ Hyacinthe (4 points), and junior Kellyn Preira (10 points) serving as her main outlets.

After Found hit a deep triple to make it a 61-60 with :08 remaining, Morgen stepped up with two clutch free throws to give St. Mary’s the cushion required to march on.

“As a coach, we try to put them in the best position to succeed,” Newhall said of his young stars.

“To a certain degree they are young, but I think with kids playing basketball these days, it’s year-round, it’s huge AAU tournaments in Nashville, New York, you know, big games. This is a bigger environment because you’re playing for your high school and that should mean the most, but to be able to perform under pressure, I think we saw tonight who can. And Olivia Found [also] showed she can.”

St. Mary’s Yirsy Queliz (3) drives to the basket as she jumps past Bishop Fenwick’s Maria Orfanos (2) and Cecilia Kay (32) in Tuesday's Division 3 semifinal at Woburn High. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Bishop Fenwick’s Olivia Found (3) drives past St Mary’s Reese Matela (34) in the Division 3 semifinals at Woburn High. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Rockland 48, Medway 22 — The Bulldogs turned in a stellar defensive effort at Quincy High, holding a team that averaged 48.9 points coming in to 9 in the first half and 13 in the second.

Two years after falling to St. Mary’s in the state semifinals, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (21-3) will get another crack at the second-seeded Spartans – this time in the Division 3 state championship.

Senior captain Julia Elie paced the Bulldogs with 20 points. She was extremely steady all night, overpowering the top-seeded Mustangs (21-4) inside and consistently finishing in traffic. Junior captain Sydney Blaney added 12 points for Rockland, which built a 26-9 halftime edge and withstood a slight rally from Medway to advance.

Advertisement

“That was our main focus this game is keeping it locked in defensively,” Elie said. “No easy points. We knew that would determine the whole game, so that was the most important thing.”

The Bulldogs’ last state title came in 2000, when coach Diana Newcomb was a senior. Now, they’re one win away. Newcomb is impressed at how far her team has come and how much her players have hit their stride when it matters most.

“I don’t think a team has more confidence in each other than this team,” Newcomb said.

Amy Johnston and Shannon Mejia paced the Mustangs with 6 apiece. It was a tough night offensively for Medway, as shots rimmed out and foul trouble became an issue.

Coach Joe Iannone credited his team for making it as far as any team in program history. He’s coached three Division 1 players in his 13 years, and this group – without any D1 players – is one of the most accomplished.

“The season was unbelievable,” Iannone said. “I don’t think anybody expected us to be where we were, including myself, when the season started.”

Medway's Callahan Cottone runs into defensive pressure from Rockland's Charlie Kelleher (4), Julia Elie (20) and Maddie Murphy (10) in the first half Tuesday night. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Rockland's Julia Elie pulls down a rebound over Medway's Anna Longval in the Division 3 semifinals Tuesday night at Quincy High. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Trevor Hass reported from Quincy High.