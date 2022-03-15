Finally, a chance to get inside info on the Red Sox — from inside the clubhouse, that is

It was a landmark day of sorts. No Boston media person had been allowed in any team locker room since March of 2020, when we were banned out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 surged across America.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Everybody was in a swell mood in the Red Sox clubhouse at JetBlue Park Tuesday morning. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers said they are not worried about their contracts, Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo said they got vaccinated in the offseason, Chris Sale said he’ll talk Wednesday, and Franchy Cordero still looks like he could play linebacker for Bill Belichick.

WBZ radio legend Jonny Miller, working his 51st spring training, led the charge into the Sox sanctum at 9 a.m., and a gaggle of reporters and TV crew members (all masked) followed. It was almost just like the old days.

Behemoth first base prospect Triston Casas probably didn’t know what to think when he started answering a single reporter’s question and was quickly surrounded by just about every Boston news station.

Elsewhere in the big room, Devers did his interview with the help of a Red Sox translator, but it’s clear that the Dominican third baseman now understands everything he’s hearing in English.

When Devers was asked what it was like being home during the lockout, he answered, “Obviously, for the Latin players, baseball is everything for us.”

The Red Sox have two more years of club control over Devers, and he said there have been no talks about a contract extension.

“I’m comfortable here,” said Devers. “It feels like home. If they talk to me and we get a deal done, great, but I’m just worried about what I can control on the field.”

The Bogaerts situation is more urgent because he signed a team-friendly deal in 2019, can opt out at the end of this season, and shortstops have been getting barrels of cash on the free agent market. Boston’s regal shortstop isn’t throwing down the gauntlet, but he no doubt has noticed that the Chaim Bloom Red Sox (under the orders of ownership) are minding the bottom line. Payroll flexibility and prudence are in since Dave Dombrowski was kicked out.

“The market’s pretty different, but I try not to think about that during the season,” said Bogaerts. “I’m in spring training and I got a deal done toward this time a couple of years ago, so you never know what’s going to happen, but I think once the season starts, I want to try not to worry about those type of talks.”

Bogaerts ($20 million this year) makes far less than shortstops Francisco Lindor ($34 million) and Corey Seager ($33 million) — and Carlos Correa is probably going to set a new standard. But Bogaerts won’t complain about being underpaid.

“That’s still a lot of money that I get for coming from Aruba and playing a game that I love,” he told Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal.

Asked if he’s vaccinated (unvaxed players will not be able to play games in Toronto unless restrictions change), Bogaerts smiled and said, “Yes, I am. So get that out of here.”

Bogaerts expanded on that thought later, telling WCVB’s Duke Castiglione, “We’ll talk about it as a team, as a group. Everyone’s their own person. Everyone is grown enough. Guys are old men. You try to convince them, but you can’t force things.”

Bogaerts almost sounded as if he missed have the media in the clubhouse.

“I prefer this to Zoom,” said the veteran. “Talking to a screen is a little weird. This way is fun. You feel more like people again.”

After the hourlong media availability, the Sox had their annual organization meeting (players, management, employees) on the JetBlue lawn. The ubiquitous David Ortiz appeared on the big screen via Zoom, and CEO Sam Kennedy sat in for absent owners John Henry and Tom Werner.

Kennedy later took questions in place of Henry and Werner.

“Would it be accurate to say that the bottom line is more important now than it used to be?” I asked.

“No, the club has never been run with a specific financial bottom-line metric,” said Kennedy. “We’ve put a focus on our bottom line, being competitive, and playing baseball deep into October.

“We’ve made mistakes over the years when we’ve spent and haven’t gotten there. So there’s no new- found focus on any financial metrics. There’s always been a focus on being responsible financially to make sure the health of the club is there for the long term.”

It’s been a long time since the Sox committed big money to a new player. Can fans expect any splash now that the Sox have room under the luxury-tax threshold? Will the Sox do anything large?

“I don’t know,” said Kennedy. “We’re going to see how this market unfolds and plays out, but I don’t think we’ll deviate from the plan to try and put a premium on winning now but also winning in the future.

“I know that’s a non-answer on a splash question.”

I’ll take that as a no.

Finally, is Henry (who also owns the Globe) as interested in this baseball team as ever?

Kennedy responded by basically telling us that Henry solved the lockout — working 24/7 and providing the voice of reason to get a deal done. The CEO concluded with, “Is John Henry invested in the Boston Red Sox? Yes. That is undeniable.”

The affable CEO then acknowledged, “It’s convenient for me to say, because he’s my boss …”

Understood.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.