Jack Silva has Xaverian hockey eyeing gold after fending off late Arlington comeback

Silva’s tally in double overtime lifted No. 2 Xaverian over No. 6 Arlington, 5-4, in the Division 1 semifinal at Loring Arena.

Senior Braden O’Hara drove to the net, pulling Arlington goaltender Jake Davies off his line and setting up a wide-open net for the senior captain.

FRAMINGHAM –– After taking the puck from Arlington junior Ryan Gilbert on a ferocious backcheck, Jack Silva charged up ice, his eyes fixated on the back post.

The top two seeds will clash Sunday at TD Garden in the final, as the Hawks (20-3-1) will meet Catholic Conference rival No. 1 St. John’s Prep (21-3). The teams split their two-game season series.

“[I was thinking], drive the back post,” Silva said. “I knew the goalie would come out for the shot, so I was just hoping for the pass. He gave me the pass and I buried it.”

“He’s been an amazing four-year player on and off the ice for us,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “He’s a role model at school, he’s a role model for these younger guys. He continues to score the big goals. He plays in all three zones. I can’t tell you how much of a blessing it’s been to have him, he’s been such an amazing player for us. I’m so excited to coach him one more time.”

Cole LeBlanc scored 15 seconds into the contest to put the Hawks ahead. Junior Joe DiMartino scored twice and Max Lockwood added a goal for the Hawks.

Junior Drew Fecteau (two goals) and Gilbert (goal, assist) provided the offense for the Spy Ponders (19-5-2), accounting for three goals in a 1:43 stretch in the final three minutes of regulation, sending the contest to overtime.

“We let them crawl back into it,” Spinale said. “We went into a 1-2-2 and had one bounce off a skate and guess what? That’s hockey. We knew that we’d be able to keep coming back and get our chances. They weren’t upset, they weren’t pointing fingers, just really proud of how they lifted each other up the whole way.”

