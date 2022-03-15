Kyrie redux: Aaron Judge will wait and see about vaccination rules in New York

Just like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, unvaccinated players on the Yankees and Mets will not be allowed to suit up at home due to the city’s private employer mandate that went into effect Dec. 27.

“I’m still focused on just getting to the first game of spring training,” Judge said from the team’s Florida training complex. “So I think we’ll cross that bridge after the time comes. But, right now, so many things could change. So I’m not really too worried about that right now.”

Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status Tuesday amid a requirement in New York City that every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus.

The employer mandate is the same across the board, whether it’s a sports team playing indoors or outdoors. A city hall official who was not authorized to speak on the record noted that the start of the season is a month away, too far out to make a determination about what will happen then as the city continues to monitor COVID-19 cases.

The Yankees said in a statement that team president Randy Levine was “working with city hall and all other appropriate officials on this matter.”

The Yankees open their season at home against the Red Sox on April 7.

Judge is a three-time All-Star and a leader in New York’s clubhouse. He hit .287 with 39 homers last season and finished fourth in AL MVP balloting. He’s eligible to become a free agent after this season, although he’s expressed a strong interest in signing a long-term deal with New York.

Even if New York’s mandate is lifted, unvaccinated Yankees players would have to sit out nine games scheduled in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed as part of their new labor contract last week that unvaccinated players will not be paid for games in Toronto that they miss because of the mandate.

New York’s first visit to Toronto is a three-game series that begins May 2.

Braves lock down Matt Olson with eight-year, $168m deal

One day after cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract.

The payout is the largest in Braves’ history, surpassing the $135 million, eight-year deal that Freeman signed after the 2013 season.

Olson was not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season, but the World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout.

With a stunning bit of wheeling and dealing, the Braves addressed their potential hole at first base after failing to reach a deal with Freeman, who led the team for more than a decade and played a huge role in Atlanta capturing its first World Series championship since 1995.

The Braves dealt four top prospects to the Oakland Athletics for Olson, a 2021 All-Star coming off a season in which he had 39 homers and 111 RBIs while batting .271.

Olson, a native of suburban Atlanta, will be a long-term part of a group of young stars that also includes Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Max Fried.

Olson will make $15 million this year, $21 million in 2023, and $22 million in each of the following six seasons.

It was the 10th contract of at least $100 million agreed to since the end of the World Series and the first since Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout ended last week,

Olson, who turns 28 on March 29, flew from Arizona to the Braves spring training camp in Venice, Fla., where the team announced his new contract at an introductory news conference.

Olson knows he has some huge shoes to fill in Atlanta, where Freeman was a clubhouse leader and one of the team’s most popular players.

Freeman has yet to sign with a new team, with speculation focusing on two big-money clubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

“Freddie is obviously an amazing player,” Olson told reporters. “It’s just not going to affect what I come here and do. I’m here to be Matt Olson. That’s all I can really control.”

Atlanta dealt four of its top 20 prospects, including outfielder Cristian Pache and projected catcher of the future Shea Langeliers. The Braves also surrendered pitchers Ryan Cusick, a 2021 first-round pick, and Joey Estes.

But it was all worth it to Anthopoulos when a new contract for Olson came together after a marathon negotiating session with his agent. B.B. Abbott.

Olson is a two-time Gold Glove winner with a .252 career average, 142 homers, and an .859 OPS over six seasons. Last season, he finished eighth in AL MVP voting.

“A really exciting day for us,” Anthopoulos said. “We worked on it all day, all night. I haven’t gotten a whole lot of sleep.”

Legislation would work for minor leaguers

Legislation introduced in the California Legislature would force Major League Baseball to limit minor league contracts to four seasons and would allow those players to profit off name, image and likeness rights.

Democratic State Senator Josh Becker introduced a Minor League Baseball Players’ Bill of Rights and said Advocates for Minor Leaguers partnered on it.

If enacted, S.B. 1248 would apply to players for California minor league teams, those playing for minor league affiliates of California major league clubs, and to California residents.

Minor league contracts currently can cover up to seven seasons.

Major League Baseball increased salaries for players with minor league contracts for the 2021 season to a $400 weekly minimum at rookie level, $500 at Class A, $600 at Double A, and $700 at Triple A.

For players on 40-man rosters on optional or outright assignment to the minors, the minimum is covered by the Major League Baseball Players Association collective bargaining agreement and rises this season to $57,200 for a player signing his first major league contract and to $114,100 for a second or later minor league contract.

Spring games call for some planning

The big league spring training games begin in just two days. The actual big league players who usually compete in those games might not be around for a little while longer.

The Diamondbacks are among eight teams that have their first game Thursday when they play the Rockies at Salt River Fields. If their approach to Thursday’s game is a bellwether for other organizations, it’s unlikely the Vladimir Guerrero Jrs, Max Scherzers, Mike Trouts, and Clayton Kershaws of the baseball world will be getting live at-bats or throwing fastballs over the next few days.

“I’m not going to ask any of the players who got here [Monday] to be ready on the 17th,” D’backs manager Torey Lovullo said this week. “All those players who are going to be playing Game 1 on that field against the Rockies are in minor league camp.”

Lovullo said Monday was the first time he got the chance to really see his big league players perform on the field. The fifth-year manager said he’s been impressed with how his players prepared during the lockout’s uncertainty, and that knowledge will figure into his calculus for when he’ll insert his starters into spring training games.

“We’ll throw that all into the search engine and see when they’ll step back on the field and get back in that arena,” Lovullo said. “But it won’t be Day 1. It won’t be Day 2.”