Matt Grzelcyk’s overtime winner lifts Bruins over Blackhawks

Bergeron made the final tap from the top of the blue paint, on a play that had Taylor Hall jamming at the right post and Brad Marchand mashing at the left post. Fleury couldn’t stop them all, despite doing just that for the first 44:43.

Finally, with their 40th shot of the night, the Bruins broke the seal Fleury had on the net, Patrice Bergeron connecting for the 1-0 lead.

CHICAGO — Matt Grzelcyk’s goal 1:40 into overtime handed the Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks Tuesday night at the United Center in Chicago, lifting the Bruins to their 37th win of the season on a night when they threw everything they had at goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and scored but twice on their 48 shots.

Advertisement

Hall escaped serious injury on the goal, clipped on the left cheek by Riley Stillman’s left skate. Stillman was upended near the right post, the skate on his left foot flicking up and clipping Hall near the ear.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Blackhawks, rarely with pressure on the Boston net all night, tied it at 9:36 on Brandon Hagel’s 21st goal of the year. Hagel, stationed right in front of the Boston net, made an expert tip of a shot sent in from high.

The Burins appeared to break the 1-1 deadlock with a Charlie Coyle goal at 15:15 of the third. But the goal was washed out because, per the on-ice officials, Craig Smith interfered with Fleury. The Bruins contested the call, lost the appeal, and then had to kill a 2:00 penalty for the failed challenge.

Grzelcyk then put it away in the extra frame, connecting from the right wing circle off a cross slot feed from Hall.

For the first time this season, the Bruins ended the first two periods in a 0-0 deadlock.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Black-and-Gold held a whopping 35-11 shot advantage over the opening 40:00, stymied by the dazzling work of future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury in the Blackhawks net.

Among Fleury’s best stops: turning aside a Brad Marchand one-timer, a blistering shot from the bottom edge of the right wing circle that came off of David Pastrnak’s cross-slot feed.

Linus Ullmark, all but in a rocking chair for the first two periods, came up with a dandy stop with 48 seconds left in the first, gloving Kirby Dach’s attempt from the low slot after the Chicago center zipped around Charlie McAvoy between the circles.

Foligno was given a respectful round of applause at 7:42 when the PA announcer informed the crowd that it was his 1,000th game.

The veteran forward acknowledged with a wave from the bench and one of the linesmen skated over with a puck — promptly tucked in the trainer’s pocket for safekeeping — to commemorate the Silver Stick occasion.

The Bruins announced during the first period that they would honor Foligno’s milestone with a pre-game ceremony at TD Garden on April 2 with the Blue Jackets in town. Foligno, prior to being traded late last season to the Maple Leafs, was the longtime Columbus captain.

The first period was scoreless, but the Bruins owned the puck — not the one Foligno kept — for most of the period. They outshot the Blackhawks, 14-4, over the 20 minutes, the struggling hometown team forced to play much of the period behind its own blue line.

Advertisement

Jake DeBrusk, still hoping to be dealt before Monday’s trade deadline, had his feet moving, trying to take advantage of a young Chicago defensive corps. He landed three shots in the first period, two coming near the 8:30 mark when he blitzed into the slot and nearly beat Fleury with a mid-range wrister.

Less than a minute later, David Pastrnak was turned back on a 45-foot one-timer, Fleury stabbing it with his glove for his ninth stop of the night. Fleury may be dealt this week, less than a year after being dealt by Vegas.

One of Chicago’s few scoring chances, perhaps the best of a small lot, came with 13:18 gone when Patrick Kane, fed by Alex DeBrincat, wripped a wrister that sailed wide of the net. With opportunities so few, it had to be even more discouraging for the Blackhawks to see their best shooter fail to land some rubber on Ullmark.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.